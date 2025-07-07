INVESTOR ALERT: Investigation of RH (RH) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, Ga., July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether RH (“RH” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RH) complied with federal securities laws. On January 24, 2025, Hunterbrook Media published a report alleging, among other things, that the Company’s “demand metric” is misleading. The report alleges that “the growth in ‘demand’ has not tracked the company’s growth in deferred revenue, a standard metric, even though the two should, in theory, look similar.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

