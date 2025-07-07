Absci Appoints Biopharma Leader Mary Szela to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, Wash., July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absci (Nasdaq: ABSI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing breakthrough therapeutics designed with generative AI, today announced the appointment of veteran biopharmaceutical executive Mary Szela to its Board of Directors.

With decades of R&D and commercial leadership experience, Ms. Szela has played pivotal roles in advancing transformative therapies, notably guiding the global launch and expansion of Humira® into multiple indications during her tenure at Abbott Laboratories.

“Mary has been a driving force behind the development of one of the most successful therapies in the industry, bringing a rare and invaluable breadth of experience—from accelerating early-stage clinical programs to leading the commercialization of blockbuster treatments like Humira®,” said Sean McClain, Founder & CEO of Absci. “She joins us as we accelerate potentially category-defining programs like ABS-201 for androgenetic alopecia, and grow our pipeline of AI-designed biologics.”

Ms. Szela brings a wealth of board-level expertise including her service on the boards of Prometheus Biosciences, which was acquired by Merck for $10.8B based on its lead TL1A program, Kura Oncology, and Novo Nordisk. She currently serves as Chief Executive Officer, President, and Director of TriSalus Life Sciences. Previously, Ms. Szela received both her B.S. in Nursing and her MBA from the University of Illinois at Chicago.

"I've watched Absci rapidly transform from its origins as a data-first platform company into a leader in generative AI drug discovery with a robust pipeline,” said Mary Szela. “To see Absci's growing pipeline of high-potential biologics, all designed using its innovative AI platform, is remarkable. I’m honored to join the Board at this pivotal moment and look forward to contributing to Absci’s mission of delivering better biologics to patients, faster.”

Ms. Szela joins Absci as the company expands and accelerates development of its AI-designed pipeline programs. This includes ABS-101, an anti-TL1A antibody for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) with Phase 1 interim data expected later this year, and ABS-201, an anti-prolactin receptor antibody for the treatment of androgenetic alopecia anticipated to enter the clinic in early 2026.

About Absci

Absci is advancing the future of drug discovery with generative design to create better biologics for patients, faster. Our Integrated Drug Creation™ platform combines cutting-edge AI models with a synthetic biology data engine, enabling the rapid design of innovative therapeutics that address challenging therapeutic targets. Absci’s approach leverages a continuous feedback loop between advanced AI algorithms and wet lab validation. Each cycle refines our data and strengthens our models, facilitating rapid innovation and enhancing the precision of our therapeutic designs. Alongside collaborations with top pharmaceutical, biotech, tech, and academic leaders, Absci is advancing its own pipeline of AI designed therapeutics. These include ABS-101, a potentially best-in-class antibody to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), as well as other indications, and ABS-201, a groundbreaking innovation in hair regrowth with the potential to redefine treatment possibilities for androgenetic alopecia, commonly known as male and female pattern baldness. Absci is headquartered in Vancouver, WA, with an AI Research Lab in New York City, and Innovation Center in Switzerland. Learn more at www.absci.com or follow us on LinkedIn ( @absci ), X ( @Abscibio ) and YouTube .

