Expert’s Presentation Exposes Massive Federal Resource That Could Quietly Fund Trump’s Ambitious New Agenda

A released presentation by economic strategist Jim Rickards is drawing fresh attention just as President Trump prepares to introduce his most sweeping economic legislation to date—a bill insiders are calling "The Big Beautiful Bill."

Rather than focus on how much Trump’s overhauls might cost, Rickards is asking a different question: What if the money to fund it is already there?

A “Hidden Reserve” Few in Washington Understand

In the 28-page presentation, Rickards outlines a little-known federal resource reserve that has quietly grown over the last century—largely out of public view. The asset, he says, isn’t a financial account or offshore fund. It’s the land itself—specifically, the mineral-rich federal lands that stretch across America.

“$516 billion is here in the Salton Sea area of California… $3.1 trillion is held in Nome, Alaska. And $7.35 trillion is here, in Midland, Texas…” Rickards writes . “It’s held on deposit across all 50 states.”

While much of this land has remained restricted from development for environmental or bureaucratic reasons, Rickards argues that the tide is finally turning.

The Policy Shift Already Underway

According to Rickards, Trump’s administration is already laying the groundwork to unlock this resource base. “Trump is re-opening our mineral-rich Federal Lands. And fast-tracking companies that could recover trillions of dollars’ worth of resources, right here in America”.

The presentation includes quotes from Trump himself: “There are certain areas where we have great, raw earth… and we’re not allowed to use it because of the environment. I’m going to open them up” .

For Rickards, this is more than rhetoric—it’s a reversal of decades of inactivity. He notes that some of the richest deposits in America have been sitting unused for generations. “Resolution Copper Mine… 29 years. Pebble Mine… since 1990. Thacker Pass Lithium Mine… since 1978” .

Not a Bailout. Not a Stimulus. A Reset.

Rickards is careful to point out this isn’t a new form of welfare. “It’s not some kind of government program like those COVID relief checks a few years back,” he writes. “But it is a chance for the average American to become richer than they ever imagined” .

He says the reason this asset has survived untouched for so long is because it exists outside of politics. “The nature of this ‘trust’, as I call it, is such that politicians haven’t been able to raid it… which has allowed it to grow untouched… for decades” .

The key, Rickards says, is finally recognizing it for what it is: a real and valuable asset that belongs to the American people.

A New Way to Think About the Future

“We’ve had this rich “endowment” right under our feet… yet for years, we refused to touch it,” Rickards writes . With national debt levels at historic highs, and political divides deepening, Rickards believes the country must begin rethinking what wealth and sovereignty really look like.

“We know exactly where these minerals are. We know they’re worth trillions of dollars. And now—for the first time in half a century—we can go get them” .

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a former advisor to the CIA, Pentagon, and U.S. Treasury. He played a key role in the Petrodollar Accord in the 1970s and has worked at high levels of government during national security and financial crises. A New York Times bestselling author, Rickards now provides strategic analysis on America’s economic direction and resource security.