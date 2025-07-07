Limitless X Holdings, Inc. Enters $500 Billion Global Coffee and $2.5 Trillion CPG Market with Launch of Cognitive-Enhancing Nootropic Blend Coffee Concentrate

Los Angeles, CA, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Limitless X Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: LIMX), a leading innovator in health, wellness, and performance-driven lifestyle solutions, proudly announces the official launch of Limitless Nootropic Blend Coffee Concentrate, a breakthrough instant coffee product developed by its wholly owned subsidiary, Limitless X, Inc. This product launch represents a strategic entry into the rapidly expanding Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) market, positioning the company beyond its strong foundation in dietary supplements. With a focus on cognitive support, clean energy, and functional convenience, Limitless Nootropic Blend Coffee Concentrate offers a smarter, healthier alternative to traditional coffee. The company aims to deliver enhanced daily performance to consumers globally while creating long-term value for shareholders through expanded product lines, international distribution, and scalable retail growth.

Introducing Limitless Nootropic Blend Coffee Concentrate: The Smarter, Faster, Better Way to Fuel Your Mind

Limitless Nootropic Blend Coffee Concentrate is the next evolution in cognitive wellness, building on the overwhelming success and five-star reviews of NZT-48, famously known as “The Limitless Pill.” This premium instant coffee concentrate delivers the same brain-boosting benefits in a bold, ready-to-use format that merges functionality with exceptional taste. Crafted with smooth, rich Arabica coffee and a precision-engineered nootropic blend including ingredients shown to support mental clarity, focus, mood, and sustained energy, it is designed for modern, high-performing lifestyles. Whether you are an Entrepreneur, Executive, Student, Athlete, or Stay-at-Home Parent, this product offers a smarter way to start your day. Simply mix and go for café-quality flavor and enhanced cognitive performance in seconds. It is more than coffee; it is mental fuel for those who expect more from their daily routine.

Product Specifications

Format: Instant coffee concentrate, packaged in a 30-serving 120ml bottle

Serving Size: 1Tsp (4ml) per serving, yielding an 8-ounce cup of coffee when mixed with hot or cold water.

Caffeine Content: Approximately 200mg per serving, providing balanced energy without jitters.

Functional Ingredients: Includes natural nootropics 4:1 Maca Root Extract, Mushroom Extract (5:1 Cordyceps Sinensis), Noopept, L-Theanine, Guayusa Extract, 5-HTP, Guarana Extract and antioxidants for cognitive and overall health support.

Certifications: Non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan-friendly, and sustainably sourced.

Price: $29.95 for a one-time purchase of a 30-serving bottle, with exclusive discounts available when you subscribe monthly.



Available Flavors

Limitless Nootropic Blend Coffee Concentrate is available in three luxurious flavor profiles crafted to delight a wide range of palates:

Original: A masterful blend of bold, velvety Arabica coffee with deep, roasted notes and a smooth finish, crafted for those who savor the timeless essence of a classic brew.

French Vanilla: An indulgent symphony of creamy, aromatic vanilla woven into rich coffee, offering a sophisticated, dessert-like warmth that elevates every sip.

Mocha: A decadent fusion of lush chocolate and robust coffee, delivering a harmonious balance of sweetness and depth for a truly indulgent experience.



Key Benefits

Cognitive Enhancement: Formulated with a precise nootropic blend that includes Noopept, L-Theanine, 5-HTP, and Maca Root Extract, this coffee concentrate is designed to support enhanced mental clarity, memory retention, and sustained focus throughout the day.



Clean and Sustained Energy: Infused with naturally sourced caffeine from Guarana and Guayusa Extract, it delivers smooth, steady energy without jitters or crashes; Ideal for work, workouts, and high-performance routines.



Mood and Motivation Support: 5-HTP and Cordyceps Mushroom Extract are included to help balance mood, reduce mental fatigue, and promote a calm, motivated mindset.



Brain-Boosting Synergy: This advanced 1,360 mg functional blend combines powerful adaptogens and cognitive enhancers to optimize brain performance without overstimulation.



Ultimate Convenience: The fast-dissolving liquid concentrate mixes instantly with hot or cold water or milk, offering a hassle-free solution whether you're at home, in the office, at the gym, or on the move.



Naturally Flavored and Guilt-Free: Sweetened with monk fruit and containing zero sugar, this low-calorie, great-tasting concentrate is a smarter way to upgrade your daily coffee ritual while fueling your mind and body.



Competitive Edge in the Coffee Market

Limitless Nootropic Blend Coffee Concentrate stands out in the crowded coffee market by merging the rich flavor and convenience of instant coffee with the cognitive-enhancing benefits of a precision-formulated nootropic supplement. Unlike typical instant coffees that rely solely on caffeine or artificial additives, this premium concentrate features a clean, vegan-friendly blend of powerful natural ingredients like Noopept, L-Theanine, Maca Root Extract (4:1), Cordyceps Mushroom Extract (5:1), 5-HTP, Guayusa, and Guarana Extract. Each serving is designed to support sharper focus, sustained energy, enhanced mood, and mental clarity—without the jitters or crash.

While many coffee products offer a quick boost, our Nootropic Blend Coffee Concentrate goes further by addressing the full spectrum of brain health and daily performance. With ZERO SUGAR, monk fruit as a natural sweetener, and no preservatives, it's ideal for health-conscious consumers seeking both taste and function. Just one teaspoon delivers café-quality flavor and functional fuel… Anytime, Anywhere!



Strategic Expansion into Consumer Packaged Goods



The launch of Limitless Nootropic Blend Coffee Concentrate marks a transformative milestone as the company officially enters the global coffee and consumer packaged goods (CPG) markets. These are two of the largest and fastest-growing sectors in the world.

The global coffee market is valued at over $500 billion, with the U.S. coffee industry alone generating more than $110 billion annually. This growth is driven by a shift toward premium, functional, and health-conscious beverages. At the same time, the global CPG industry is projected to surpass $2.5 trillion by 2030, with functional wellness products leading the charge. Distribution into retail outlets, ranging from independent convenience stores to major big-box retailers, presents a multi-billion-dollar opportunity. U.S. retail sales have reached over $6.9 trillion, while international retail continues to expand rapidly across both emerging and developed markets.

By fusing nootropic cognitive support with high-quality instant coffee, the company enters the market with a highly differentiated product that meets the rising consumer demand for smart, health-driven alternatives to traditional energy and coffee products. With plans for nationwide and international distribution, the team is currently in advanced discussions with major retailers, café chains, and global e-commerce platforms to bring Limitless Nootropic Blend Coffee Concentrate to consumers at scale.

“The debut of Limitless Nootropic Blend Coffee Concentrate is not just a product launch. It marks the beginning of our expansion into two global markets that are ripe for innovation,” said Jas Mathur, Chairman & CEO. “This product aligns perfectly with our vision to empower consumers through science-backed, lifestyle-enhancing solutions. With its clean formulation, on-the-go convenience, and cognitive benefits, we believe this coffee concentrate is poised to become a category disruptor across CPG and functional wellness. This move positions us for accelerated revenue growth, enhanced retail visibility, and stronger shareholder value as we execute on our global distribution roadmap.”

About Limitless X Holdings, Inc.

Limitless X Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: LIMX) is building a dynamic, value-driven ecosystem designed to help individuals "Look Good and Feel Great" by integrating Health, Wellness, Entertainment, Community Building, and Brand Development. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Limitless X, Inc., the company specializes in Direct-to-Consumer eCommerce, offering innovative products and services that empower people to reinvent themselves and become the best versions of themselves. The company has expanded into the Film and Television sector, with plans to develop and produce content that aligns with its core philosophy of "Feeling Great" and “Satisfied.” Limitless X also intends on expanding into the Real Estate industry by introducing High Performance Healthy Living—residential communities and developments designed to promote wellness, longevity, and lifestyle optimization. Additionally, the company is expanding into Global Distribution and International Markets, aiming to bring its wellness-focused products and lifestyle brands to consumers worldwide. By leveraging advanced online marketing strategies, key relationships, and global reach, Limitless X is positioned to become a household name, delivering unmatched value to customers, driving long-term growth for shareholders, and fostering meaningful connections within communities around the world.

For more information about our Nootropic Coffee Concentrate, visit www.limitlessx.com .

Media Contact:

media@limitlessx.com

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@limitlessx.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



Statements regarding the benefits of Limitless Nootropic Blend Coffee Concentrate have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

