Vortex Energy Announces ANT Survey Sampling Plan for Robinsons River Salt Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vortex Energy Corp. (CSE: VRTX) (OTC: VTECF) (FSE: AA3) (“Vortex” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the finalized sampling plan for the Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) geophysical survey at its 100%-owned Robinsons River Salt Project, located in western Newfoundland. As previously announced in its June 12, 2025 and June 23, 2025 news releases, the ANT survey is being conducted in collaboration with CAUR Technologies and Storm Exploration, with scientific oversight from the University of Alberta. Supported in part by a Mitacs research grant, the survey will apply a passive seismic method to generate a 3D image of the salt dome’s geometry and internal structure, to further evaluate its potential to host large-scale solution-mined hydrogen storage caverns.

Figure 1 presents the proposed stations location and approximate model coverage. The ANT survey is anticipated to involve the deployment of approximately 200 tri-axial passive seismic sensors across the project area, including coverage over two previously identified potential salt structures. The survey design is partly based on previous drilling, seismic, and gravity data, with seismic sensor station spacing adjusted to optimize imaging resolution over key targets. The average spacing between sensors is expected to be approximately 1 km, with tighter grids focused on the most prospective cavern zones.

The deployment is expected to be carried out using a combination of trucks and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) on pre-existing trails, as well as helicopters to access more remote locations on the property. The seismic sensors are to be installed with minimal ground disturbance, and will remain in place for approximately three weeks to record ambient seismic noise. Once the acquisition period is complete, the sensors will be retrieved using similar methods. The collected passive seismic data will be integrated with existing geophysical datasets, including gravity models, to produce a 3D shear-wave velocity model of the subsurface. This will help define the salt dome’s boundaries, internal consistency, and potential cavern locations.

“This sampling plan is the culmination of months of preparation,” said Paul Sparkes, CEO of Vortex Energy. “We are now positioned to acquire a novel dataset that will compliment our existing database and help to refine priority drilling targets on the project.”

The ANT survey is being conducted in collaboration with the University of Alberta, with support from a Mitacs grant. The program is fully permitted and scheduled to commence in late July, with sampling expected to conclude in early September.





Figure 1: Proposed locations of the Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) stations and model coverage on the Robinsons Salt Project (red boundary line) in western Newfoundland.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., VP of Exploration at the Company, and a “Qualified Person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

For a discussion of the Company’s QA/QC and data verification processes and procedures, please see the Company’s technical report entitled, [NTD: add title], a copy of which may be obtained under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Vortex Energy Corp.

Vortex Energy Corp. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The Company is currently advancing its Robinson River Salt Project comprised of a total of 942 claims covering 23,500 hectares located approximately 35 linear kms south of the town of Stephenville in the Province of Newfoundland & Labrador. The Robinson River Salt Project is prospective for both salt and hydrogen salt cavern storage. The Company is also currently advancing its Fire Eye Uranium Property in the Athabasca Basin, a region renowned for its uranium deposits.

