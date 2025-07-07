Italy Regenerative Dentistry Market Forecast and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report 2025

Dublin, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Italy Regenerative Dentistry Market Size and Forecast, Country Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Product Type, Technology, Application, Age Group, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Italy Regenerative Dentistry Market is expected to reach US$ 137.90 million by 2031 from US$ 92.02 million in 2024; the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6% during 2025-2031.

Major factors driving the market growth include Increasing geriatric population, growing burden of dental diseases, and rising demand for cosmetic dentistry are likely to boost the market during the forecast period. However, the high cost of dental regeneration treatment hampers the market growth.







Dental diseases are among the most preventable public health concerns reported in Italy. According to Eurostat data, Italy is the oldest country in the European Union, with an average median age exceeding 48 years. Along with Portugal, Italy has the highest percentage of residents aged over 65, accounting for 24% of the population - approximately one in four individuals.



In January 2023, the Italian Institute for International Political Studies published an article titled "The Not-So-Sweet Life of Italy's Elders" highlighting the fastest population aging in Italy after Japan and South Korea. In 2022, there were 37 individuals aged over 65 for every 100 working-age people (aged 15-64), and this ratio is expected to rise to 65 by 2050.



During the same period, the percentage of people over 80 will increase from 3.7% to 7.5%. Edentulism, or complete tooth loss, and severe tooth loss are becoming increasingly common, particularly among older populations. The prevalence of dental caries and periodontal diseases has surged, leading to the adoption of advanced regenerative therapies, such as stem cell-based treatments and tissue engineering. These minimally invasive techniques are gaining popularity due to their ability to reduce pain and recovery time while effectively restoring dental tissues.



Dental diseases are a significant factor contributing to market growth in Italy. As per the study titled "Experience and Prevalence of Dental Caries in Migrant and Nonmigrant Low-SES Families' Children Aged 3 to 5 Years in Italy," published in September 2022, dental caries is predominant among children from low socioeconomic status groups and the prevalence of caries was found to be 71% among these children.



The demand for dental care solutions to address tooth loss, periodontal disease, and other age-related oral health issues is increasing, especially among the aging demographics. Treatments focusing on gum tissue regeneration, bone regeneration, and tooth pulp therapy are particularly appealing as they provide less invasive alternatives to traditional options like implants and dentures.



As a result, regenerative medicine technologies, such as stem cell-based treatments and biocompatible scaffolds, are offering effective solutions for cosmetic and restorative dental needs.



The comparative company analysis evaluates and categorizes the Italy Regenerative Dentistry Market based on product portfolio (Product Type, Technology, Application, Age Group, and End User), recent market developments (merger & acquisition, new product launch & enhancement, investment & funding, award, agreement, collaboration, & partnership, recognition, and expansion), and geographic presence that aids better decision-making and understanding of the competitive landscape.

The report explores the recent significant developments and innovations by the leading vendors in the Italy Regenerative Dentistry Market.



Some of the leading companies in the Italy Regenerative Dentistry Market include:

Dentsply Sirona Inc

Geistlich Pharma

Evonik Industries

ZimVie Inc

BioHorizons Inc

Nobel Biocare Services

UBGEN

B&B Dental Implant Company

Botiss Biomaterials

Envista Holdings

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 82 Forecast Period 2024 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $92.02 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $137.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Italy





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights



3. Research Methodology



4. Italy Regenerative Dentistry Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis



5. Italy Regenerative Dentistry Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Italy Regenerative Dentistry Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.2 Market Drivers

5.2.1 Increasing Geriatric Population and Growing Burden of Dental Diseases

5.2.2 Rising Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry

5.3 Market Restraints

5.3.1 High Cost of Dental Regeneration Treatment

5.4 Market Opportunities

5.4.1 Technological Advancements

5.5 Future Trends

5.5.1 Increased Adoption of Stem Cell Therapy

5.6 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:



6. Italy Regenerative Dentistry Market Analysis

6.1 Italy Regenerative Dentistry Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2021-2031

6.2 Italy Regenerative Dentistry Market Forecast and Analysis



7. Italy Regenerative Dentistry Market Analysis - by Product Type

7.1 Natural Biomaterials

7.2 Synthetic Biomaterials



8. Italy Regenerative Dentistry Market Analysis - by Technology

8.1 Tissue Engineering

8.2 Stem Cell Therapy

8.3 Others



9. Italy Regenerative Dentistry Market Analysis - by Application

9.1 Periodontal Regeneration

9.2 Endodontic Regeneration

9.3 Tooth Reconstruction

9.4 Bone Regeneration

9.5 Others



10. Italy Regenerative Dentistry Market Analysis - by Age Group

10.1 Adult

10.2 Pediatric



11. Italy Regenerative Dentistry Market Analysis - by End-user

11.1 Hospitals

11.2 Dental Clinics

11.3 Others



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 New Product Development

12.3 Partnerships

12.4 Other Business Strategies



13. Company Profiles

Dentsply Sirona Inc

Geistlich Pharma AG

Evonik Industries AG

ZimVie Inc

BioHorizons Inc

Nobel Biocare Services AG

UBGEN

B&B Dental Implant Company

Botiss Biomaterials GmbH

Envista Holdings Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y4jd56

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment