Unlock Smarter Living for Less: Best-Selling Philips Smart Lock Drops to $94.99 for Prime Day 2025

ONTARIO, Calif., July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idlespace tech is making secure, keyless living more accessible than ever this Prime Day. From July 8 to 13, Amazon shoppers can score up to 50% off the brand’s best-selling smart locks — including the Philips 4200 Series Built-in Wi-Fi Fingerprint Smart Lock, now just $94.99, its lowest price of the year.

Designed for modern households, the 4200 Series combines fast fingerprint recognition, built-in Wi-Fi, a responsive illuminated keypad, and matte black styling — all in one easy-to-install package. It allows homeowners to unlock their doors in under 0.3 seconds, manage PIN codes remotely via the Philips Home Access app, and enjoy true keyless convenience with no subscription fees or hubs required.

Prime Day Offer – Philips 4200 Series:

Smarter Security in Every Detail:

Built-in Wi-Fi – no hub required

Fast & secure fingerprint unlock

PIN code access with illuminated keypad

App control for real-time access, alerts & remote unlock

Classic matte black finish to elevate any entryway





Whether you're retrofitting an existing door or upgrading your rental unit, the 4200 Series offers the perfect blend of convenience, performance, and value — especially at its lowest price of the year.

To explore the full lineup of Philips smart lock deals available during Prime Day, including additional bundles and configurations, please visit the official Philips Home Access store on Amazon .





Company info

Idlespace Technology Co., Ltd is the exclusive authorized importer and distributor of Shenzhen Conex Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd in North America, based in Ontario, California. In June 2022, Conex entered into a brand license agreement with Koninklijke Philips N.V., covering smart locks, video doorbells, and its accessories. Operated by Conex, Philips Home Access offers a range of smart locks, video doorbells, delivering secure, intelligent, and user-centric access solutions under the trusted Philips brand.

Press Contact

Raphael Le Moult – Public Relations Specialist (North America)

Email: raphael.lemoult@idlespacetech.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/daf37e43-526d-45d2-b3f3-e6300bfdd685