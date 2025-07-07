Hydrogen Pipelines Length and Capital Expenditure Outlook Report 2025-2030: Hydrogen Pipeline Expansion to Reduce Costs and Boost Clean Energy Use

Dublin, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Length and Capital Expenditure Outlook for Hydrogen Pipelines, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hydrogen pipeline network is likely to undergo considerable growth by 2030, as they are crucial for efficiently transporting large volumes of hydrogen, making it essential for scaling up clean energy use.

By enabling efficient transport, integrating with existing systems, and enhancing energy security, hydrogen pipelines can play a transformative role in decarbonizing various sectors. Additionally, hydrogen pipelines reduce infrastructure costs and accelerate the development of a hydrogen economy.



Report Scope

Up-to-date hydrogen pipeline length data by major regions globally, and the length outlook of planned and announced pipelines up to 2030

Annual breakdown of new build capex on planned and announced hydrogen pipelines by major regions globally for the period 2025 to 2030

New build pipeline length and capital expenditure by key countries and companies globally

Region-wise new build capex outlook for planned and announced hydrogen pipelines by key countries and companies

Key details of major planned and announced hydrogen pipelines expected to start operations by 2030

Key Topics Covered:



Global Hydrogen Pipelines Length and Capex Outlook to 2030

Key Highlights

Total Hydrogen Pipelines Length by Region

Global Planned and Announced Hydrogen Pipelines Length by Key Countries and Key Companies

Global New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Hydrogen Pipelines by Region

Global New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Hydrogen Pipelines by Key Countries

Global New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Hydrogen Pipelines by Key Companies

Key Project Announcements, Stalled, and Cancellations

Regional Capex Outlook by Country and Company to 2030

Europe - New Build Capex of Hydrogen Pipelines by Key Countries and Key Companies

Planned and Announced (New Build) Hydrogen Pipelines in Europe, 2025-2030

Planned and Announced (New Build) Hydrogen Pipelines in Europe, 2025-2030 (Contd.)

Africa - New Build Capex of Hydrogen Pipelines by Key Countries and Key Companies

Planned and Announced (New Build) Hydrogen Pipelines in Africa, 2025-2030

Middle East - New Build Capex of Hydrogen Pipelines by Key Countries and Key Companies

Planned and Announced (New Build) Hydrogen Pipelines in the Middle East, 2025-2030

Oceania - New Build Capex of Hydrogen Pipelines by Key Countries and Key Companies

Planned and Announced (New Build) Hydrogen Pipelines in Oceania, 2025-2030

Asia - New Build Capex of Hydrogen Pipelines by Key Countries and Key Companies

Planned and Announced (New Build) Hydrogen Pipelines in Asia, 2025-2030

North America - New Build Capex of Hydrogen Pipelines by Key Countries and Key Companies

Planned and Announced (New Build) Hydrogen Pipelines in North America, 2025-2030

FSU - New Build Capex of Hydrogen Pipelines by Key Countries and Key Companies

Planned and Announced (New Build) Hydrogen Pipelines in the FSU, 2025-2030

South America - New Build Capex of Hydrogen Pipelines by Key Countries and Key Companies

Planned and Announced (New Build) Hydrogen Pipelines in South America, 2025-2030

