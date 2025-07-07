Foresight: Eye-Net and Leading European Vehicle Manufacturer Successfully Advance Vehicle Safety with First-Phase Testing

The POC project aims to integrate Eye-Net’s technology into the safety systems of the vehicle manufacturer’s vehicles, creating a comprehensive ecosystem that connects the vehicle, vulnerable road users, and surrounding infrastructure for enhanced situational awareness

Ness Ziona, Israel, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) (“Foresight” or the “Company”), an innovator in 3D perception systems, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Eye-Net Mobile Ltd. (“Eye-Net”), has successfully completed the first phase of a paid proof-of-concept (POC) project with a top European vehicle manufacturer, to validate the performance and compatibility of Eye-Net’s vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology with the manufacturer’s vehicles for potential commercial integration.

The goal of the first phase of the POC was to enable seamless connection between the driver and all nearby road users, including vulnerable road users, and to explore how Eye-Net’s technology can enable communication between the vehicle, vulnerable road users and its surroundings, while enhancing the safety systems in the OEM’s vehicles. Eye-Net’s software development kit (SDK) was successfully integrated into an Android-based system, operating smoothly without crashes or data loss, and sending alerts through the vehicle’s display system. The tests were conducted in scenarios involving vulnerable road users hidden from view or beyond the range of the vehicle’s sensors.

The next phase of the POC will include integration into the vehicle’s display system and will assess how Eye-Net’s technology can be customized to meet the vehicle manufacturer’s specific needs for potential deployment.

About Eye-Net

Eye-Net develops next-generation V2X collision prevention solutions and smart automotive systems to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment. By leveraging cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology, advanced analytics, and existing cellular networks, Eye-Net’s innovative solution suite delivers real-time pre-collision alerts to all road users using smartphones and other smart devices within vehicles.

For more information about Eye-Net, please visit www.eyenet-mobile.com

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing advanced three-dimensional (3D) perception and cellular-based applications. Through the Company’s controlled subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd. and Foresight Changzhou Automotive Ltd., Foresight develops “in-line-of-sight” vision systems.

Foresight’s 3D perception systems include modules of automatic calibration and dense 3D point cloud that can be applied to different markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous driving, agriculture, heavy industrial equipment and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit www.foresightauto.com

