Reitar Logtech Allocates Up to USD 1.5 Billion in Bitcoin Reserves to Food Supply Chain and Announces Establishment of Pine Forest Holdings

HONG KONG, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a pioneer in smart logistics and supply chain innovation, Reitar Logtech (NASDAQ: RITR), building on its previously announced Bitcoin reserve strategy, today officially announced the establishment of its wholly owned subsidiary, Pine Forest Holdings Limited (“Pine Forest Holdings”). Pine Forest Holdings will focus on the vertically integrated food supply chain, offering seamless integration from food sourcing, cold chain logistics, prepared food and food manufacturing, to local sales. This milestone marks the comprehensive realization of the Group’s smart agriculture and food supply chain ecosystem.

Direct Sourcing from Origin to Local Sales

In collaboration with Rich Harvest Agricultural Produce Limited—an Asian leader in smart agriculture and a strategic partner of Reitar—Pine Forest Holdings will integrate approximately 1,333 hectares (20,000 mu) across eight agricultural bases in mainland China. These bases supply a wide range of products including vegetables, fresh produce, beef, pork, lamb, and eggs, enabling direct delivery from origin to Hong Kong markets. Pine Forest Holdings has also secured strategic partnerships with major local markets to promote the food supply chain’s implementation and jointly build an efficient, transparent smart agriculture ecosystem.

Intelligent Cold Chain and Diversified Processing to Ensure Safety and Freshness

The Group will consolidate its entire food supply chain within Reitar Logtech’s automated cold chain warehouse in Kwai Chung, with a total area exceeding 200,000 square feet, enabling centralized cold storage and secondary distribution. This ensures food safety and freshness from the place of origin to consumers’ tables. Pine Forest Holdings is also actively expanding its prepared food and food processing operations to further diversify local food supply.

Technological Innovation: Building a Smart Agriculture Ecosystem

Pine Forest Holdings will fully apply Reitar Logtech’s three core technological innovations:

Blockchain Traceability: Recording comprehensive data from origin, processing, transportation, to sales, enhancing transparency and food safety.

Recording comprehensive data from origin, processing, transportation, to sales, enhancing transparency and food safety. Digital Payment Integration: Exploring compliant stablecoin payment systems to optimize capital flow and improve supply chain financial efficiency.

Exploring compliant stablecoin payment systems to optimize capital flow and improve supply chain financial efficiency. Intelligent Cold Chain Management: Utilizing IoT and AI technologies for real-time monitoring of temperature, inventory, and transportation, ensuring product quality.



Digital Asset Reserves Driving Supply Chain Financial Innovation

Reitar Logtech has launched a digital asset reserve strategy totaling up to USD 1.5 billion1, and plans to introduce its proprietary RBTC token and RHKD stablecoin, both anchored by Bitcoin. In the future, RBTC and RHKD will serve as key payment and settlement tools within the supply chain finance and Reitar ecosystem, enhancing liquidity and transparency, and pioneering a new paradigm of deep integration between blockchain finance and the real economy.

Industrial Synergy to Enhance the Food Supply Chain Ecosystem

Through Pine Forest Holdings, Reitar Logtech will continue to actively pursue industrial synergy by acquiring and vertically integrating high-quality food sources, cold chain logistics companies, food wholesalers, and retail agents. This strategy further strengthens the Group’s control over production, logistics, processing and sales, significantly improving food circulation efficiency, risk management, and market responsiveness, and consolidating its industry-leading position.

Looking Ahead: Model Export to Southeast Asia

As a hub for innovation in Hong Kong’s food supply chain, Pine Forest Holdings will actively replicate and export its successful model to Southeast Asia, promoting digitalization and modernization of food circulation in the Greater Bay Area and beyond. This will provide consumers with safer, more efficient, and transparent food choices.

Reitar Logtech and Pine Forest Holdings will continue to drive smart agriculture and food supply chain upgrades through technological innovation and industrial synergy, collaborating with partners to build a sustainable food ecosystem for the future.

About Reitar Logtech

Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: RITR) went public on the NASDAQ in 2024 and is the first comprehensive industry solution provider in Asia focused on "Property + Logistics Technology" (PLT). As an industry pioneer in innovation, the group is committed to the full life cycle management of logistics assets and technology empowerment, building an integrated platform covering investment development, operational management, and digital transformation. Reitar drives innovation through "asset value enhancement" and "technology application," effectively achieving synergistic growth in clients' asset operational efficiency and economic benefits while promoting the efficient allocation and cross-industry integration of logistics industry resources.

______________________________________

1 Based on an illustrative BTC unit price of US$100,000 and the tentative 15,000 BTC subject to the BTC Program.