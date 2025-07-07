Correction: Kaldalón hf.: Routine Announcement Regarding Share Buybacks Pursuant to Buyback Program

Reference is made to the announcement by Kaldalón hf. (“Kaldalón” or the “Company”) dated 7 July 2025 regarding the volume of share buybacks conducted in Week 27 under the Company’s share buyback program, which was announced on 30 June 2025. Due to an error in the information provided by the program's administrator, a corrected volume of buybacks for Week 27 is hereby disclosed.

Week Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price Week 27 4.7.2025 11:26 529.764 23,2 12.290.525 529.764 12.290.525





The transactions were carried out in accordance with the share buyback program announced by Kaldalón hf. on 30 June 2025 and published on the Nasdaq Iceland stock exchange. Under the terms of the program, the Company may repurchase up to a maximum of 15,000,000 shares, provided that the total consideration does not exceed ISK 350,000,000. The buyback program commenced on Tuesday, 1 July 2025, and will remain in effect until either of the aforementioned thresholds (volume or amount) is reached, but in any case no later than 31 December 2025.

Prior to the transactions, Kaldalón hf. held no treasury shares. Following the transactions, the Company holds a total of 529,764 shares, representing 0.05% of the total issued share capital.

To date, Kaldalón has repurchased a total of 529,764 shares under the buyback program, corresponding to 0.05% of the total issued share capital, at a total purchase price of ISK 12,290,525.

The buyback program is being executed in accordance with the Icelandic Companies Act No. 2/1995, Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse, as incorporated into Icelandic law through Act No. 60/2021 on measures against market abuse, and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, which sets out the technical requirements for share buyback programs.

Further information:

Jón Þór Gunnarsson, CEO

jon.gunnarsson@kaldalon.is



