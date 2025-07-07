Ripplecoin Mining cloud mining application is changing the way Ripple (XRP), Bitcoin (BTC), Solana holders make money

San Francisco, California, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today's cryptocurrency market is volatile, and more and more XRP, BTC and Solana holders are looking for investment methods that do not rely on market fluctuations and can bring sustainable returns. Ripplecoin Mining's newly launched mobile cloud mining application is quietly changing their profit logic - from "buying coins and waiting for increases" to "renting computing power for daily dividends". Cloud mining is becoming a new passive income path after DeFi.





Uncertainty in the crypto market accelerates changes in investor behavior

As the legal proceedings between Ripple and the SEC draw to a close, and as BTC prices approach their all-time high of $112,000, market speculation is high. However, on-chain data shows that the real behavior of coin holders is becoming increasingly rational: more and more investors choose to use their assets for remote mining, locking in daily predictable returns and avoiding the risks of drastic price fluctuations.

According to a report by ChainProof, a third-party statistics platform, the number of people participating in Ripplecoin Mining cloud mining has increased by 18.7% in the past 30 days, of which more than 45% of users use mobile terminals to complete registration and mining operations, showing that mining scenarios are moving from professional mines to mass equipment.

Cloud mining application: Turn "complex mining" into "one-click income"

Ripplecoin Mining mobile application supports iOS and Android systems. Users can start the remote mining process in just three steps:

Register an account: New users can quickly register with an email address and automatically receive a $15 free trial computing power reward

Choose a contract: The platform provides a variety of flexible cloud mining contracts, supports payments in mainstream currencies such as XRP, BTC, DOGE, ETH, and settles on a daily basis.

Daily income collection: After the contract takes effect, the system automatically dispatches computing power, and the income will be distributed to member accounts on a daily basis.

This app breaks the traditional mining dependence on "mining machines, technology, and electricity", allowing ordinary currency holders to participate in the global computing power network and obtain continuous cash flow.

Contract Price Contract Duration Daily Earnings Total Revenue $100 2Days $5 $100 + $10 $500 5Days $6 $500 + $30 $1,300 9Days $18 $1,300 + $160 $3,000 12Days $43 $3,000 + $518 $8,100 21Days $126 $8,100 + $2,636 $21,500 31Days $366 $21,500 + $11,330

Technical support: AI scheduling and green energy dual drive

The Ripplecoin Mining cloud mining platform has more than 120 green energy data nodes distributed in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The system uses AI algorithms to intelligently schedule computing power, so that remote users' mining requests can be responded to within one second, ensuring efficient operation and low carbon emissions.

The platform representative said: "We hope to build a cloud mining world that everyone can participate in with their mobile phones, rather than a technical game for a very small number of people."

User feedback: the transition from volatility anxiety to stable income

James (from Manchester, UK) is a long-term XRP crypto investor. He said: "In the past, I was very nervous every time XRP rose or fell sharply. Now through Ripplecoin Mining cloud mining, I have a fixed income every day, and my mentality is completely different."

Similar positive feedback is accumulating rapidly in communities such as Reddit and Telegram. Users not only benefit from the simple experience of the App, but also regard it as a long-term sustainable asset management tool.

Future Outlook: Promote Multi-currency Parallel Mining

Ripplecoin Mining revealed that the next phase will launch the "combined mining" mode, allowing users to deploy mining plans for multiple currencies in a single contract at the same time, further improving the stability of income and the flexibility of asset allocation.

At the same time, the platform will also strengthen localized promotion in markets such as Canada, the United Kingdom and Southeast Asia, allowing more users to enjoy green, transparent and zero-threshold cloud mining services.

About Ripplecoin Mining

Ripplecoin Mining was established in 2017. It is the world's leading legal and compliant cloud mining platform. The company is committed to providing sustainable mining income solutions for more than 9.5 million users worldwide through technology inclusion, green energy, AI scheduling and financial innovation. The platform supports mainstream currencies such as BTC, XRP, DOGE, ETH, and can be participated in anytime and anywhere through the App.





Disclaimer: The content of this press release does not constitute any form of investment advice, trading advice or financial commitment. There are risks in the cryptocurrency market. Cloud mining participants need to carefully evaluate the potential results based on their actual situation. It is recommended to consult a professional financial advisor in advance.