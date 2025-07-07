Yuba City’s Tutoring Program by Fullmind Drives Sustained Student Growth

YUBA CITY, Calif., July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yuba City Unified School District announced end-of-year results from its tutoring partnership with Fullmind , showing students identified as needing additional support consistently outperformed their non-tutored peers across nearly 200 participants.

The program expanded from 24 to 194 students while maintaining effectiveness. English Language Arts participants achieved 16 points of growth compared to 10.63 points among non-participants, a 50% advantage. Mathematics participants gained 8 points versus 7.93 points for non-participants.

"When students identified as at-risk of underperformance outperform the general population, we know we've found an approach that truly accelerates learning," said Dr. Nicholas Richter, the program lead.

Exceptional Individual Results

Twelve ELA students gained 50 or more points between mid-year and end-of-year assessments, with one student achieving over 100 points of growth in a single semester. Students completed 93,349 minutes of tutoring with a 71% attendance rate.

Scale Without Compromise

The eightfold expansion maintained program quality and student engagement. ELA participants averaged 9 hours each while math students averaged 7 hours, aligning with research on effective tutoring dosage.

2025 Expansion Plans

Based on strong results, the district plans to expand ELA participation to 250-plus students and expand math tutoring to over 100 students. The program will extend beyond lowest-performing students to include those just below grade level.

"We've proven this model works at scale," said Nicholas Richter. "Now we're expanding access to reach even more students who can benefit from this intensive support."

The partnership represents a commitment to evidence-based interventions that address achievement gaps through high-quality tutoring services, using continuous monitoring to maintain effectiveness as it scales.

About Yuba City Unified School District

Yuba City Unified School District serves over 11,000 students across 17 schools in Yuba City, California, committed to providing equitable, high-quality education for college, career, and life success.

Contact: