CoreNest Capital Announces Investments in 10 Frontier Companies Including Safe Superintelligence (SSI), Neuralink, Perceptive, Orbit Fab and Ottonomy

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreNest Capital , the Dubai-based venture capital firm focused on foundational technologies, today announced new investments across ten companies operating at the forefront of artificial intelligence, robotics, medtech, fintech, and Web3.

The latest round includes Safe Superintelligence (SSI), Neuralink, Coverstar, Nilo, Orbit Fab, Pax Markets, Perceptive, Ottonomy, Bond, Cheddr. Each company aligns with CoreNest’s thesis of backing platforms and technologies with the potential to redefine global infrastructure.

"We’re living through a technological supercycle where yesterday’s playbooks are obsolete. This era belongs to the builders who rethink what's possible and move fast enough to make it real. At CoreNest, we don’t chase hype. We fund the foundations. The future doesn’t just happen. It gets architected." – Bob Ras , General Partner & Co-Founder of CoreNest Capital

CoreNest’s latest investments include:

Bond : AI Chief of Staff that summarizes, alerts, and aligns teams in real time.

Cheddr : Social sports gaming platform offering fast, fun, and rewarding experiences.

Coverstar : Safe social media platform tailored for Gen Alpha users.

Neuralink : Brain–computer interfaces enabling direct neural control of devices.

Nilo : AI-powered platform democratizing 3D world-building for immersive content creation.

Orbit Fab : In-space refueling services extending satellite missions and enabling dynamic operations.

Ottonomy : Autonomous delivery robots for airports, retail, and last-mile logistics.

Pax Markets : Hardware-accelerated ATS offering zero-fee and ultra-fast trading.

Perceptive : AI-driven dental robotics providing precise, automated dental care solutions.

Safe Superintelligence (SSI) : AI lab focused solely on building safe superintelligence.

CoreNest operates with a stage-agnostic, founder-aligned model, bringing technical depth, strategic guidance, and global reach to every partnership. The firm continues to focus on companies driving large-scale shifts in how societies operate, transact, and interact with emerging technologies.

About CoreNest Capital

CoreNest Capital is a global venture capital firm based in Dubai, UAE. The firm invests in bold founders building next-generation infrastructure across AI, robotics, medtech, fintech, and Web3. With a focus on high-impact technologies and long-term value creation, CoreNest provides capital, operating expertise, and deep ecosystem access to support its portfolio at every stage of growth.

CoreNest’s existing portfolio includes category-defining companies such as OpenAI, xAI, SpaceX, and Artisan, among others. Visit www.corenest.com for more information.

