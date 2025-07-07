Victus Global Announces 5 Strategic Partnerships Powering the Crypto Comeback in Q4 2025

Road Town, British Virgin Islands, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







At Victus Global, we partner with visionary projects and founders shaping the future of Web3. As a full-stack advisory firm and venture partner, we provide hands-on support across investments, market making, listings, advisory, and marketing. Through our global network and deep industry insight, we help innovative projects navigate the complex journey from idea to impact.



Below are five of the groundbreaking projects we're proud to feature as part of our ongoing commitment to supporting Web3 innovation—at a time when the digital asset space is entering what could be its most pivotal quarter yet.



The Crypto Comeback: Why Q4 2025 Is Poised to Be a Pivotal Quarter for Digital Assets

After a volatile yet maturing year for crypto markets, Q4 2025 is shaping up to be a breakout quarter for digital assets. From the re-emergence of institutional confidence to rapidly evolving blockchain infrastructure, the landscape is transitioning from cautious recovery to accelerated innovation. A closer look at both macro and micro signals reveals why the final months of 2025 may mark a meaningful shift—and highlights several projects worth watching.



Market Recovery Gaining Traction

Following the sobering effects of the 2022–2023 bear market, crypto entered 2025 with a strong bounce-back narrative. According to CoinGecko’s Q2 2025 industry report, the total market cap of digital assets has grown 38.5% YTD, led by Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), which saw 24% and 31% respective gains. Layer 2 protocols, particularly Arbitrum and Base, outpaced Layer 1s in user growth and transaction volume—signaling a shift in developer and user priorities. Notably, stablecoins also reversed their 18-month contraction, with Tether (USDT) and USDC collectively increasing their circulation by $15B between April and June. This return of sidelined capital suggests rising investor confidence and growing demand for on-chain liquidity.



Institutional Appetite on the Rise

A renewed institutional push is underway. BlackRock’s tokenized treasury fund, BUIDL, surpassed $500M in assets in July 2025, making it the fastest-growing RWA (real-world asset) product to date. JPMorgan’s Onyx platform also crossed a major milestone, processing over $2B in intraday tokenized repo trades in June alone.



The reintroduction of U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs, expected before year-end pending SEC finalization, may act as a catalyst for further capital inflows. Bernstein projects that tokenized assets could exceed $10 trillion by 2030—a prediction increasingly echoed by global banks and asset managers.Meanwhile, European MiCA regulations, which went live in July 2024, have brought renewed clarity for crypto custodians, exchanges, and stablecoin issuers. This legal framework has been crucial in attracting traditional finance participants across the EU.



A Q4 Set for Strategic Momentum

Q4 has historically been one of crypto’s strongest quarters, with BTC posting positive returns in 7 of the past 10 years during this period. But seasonality is only part of the picture. In 2025, several structural and narrative drivers converge:



Improved macro conditions : U.S. interest rate cuts expected in November

: U.S. interest rate cuts expected in November Rising developer activity : GitHub commits in DeFi and RWAs have reached 18-month highs

: GitHub commits in DeFi and RWAs have reached 18-month highs Layer 1 renaissance : New chains focusing on scalability and interoperability are gaining traction

: New chains focusing on scalability and interoperability are gaining traction AI + blockchain convergence: Projects fusing decentralized compute with generative AI models are rapidly emerging

These dynamics are creating fertile ground for selective outperformance—especially among projects with tangible infrastructure plays and community-first adoption Strategies.



Promising Projects to Watch in Q4 2025

As the market matures, standout projects are those that combine narrative relevance with real-world use cases and technical innovation. Here are five projects showing exceptional promise this quarter:

Shido Blockchain — Dual VM Architecture for True Web2/Web3 Fusion

Launched in April 2024, Shido is a Layer 1 PoS blockchain operating both EVM and WASM environments in parallel. This dual-VM design allows seamless communication between dApps built in either environment, offering flexibility for both Web3-native and Web2-transitioning developers. Shido scored a perfect 100/100 in its decentralized exchange audit and is integrating a proprietary liquidity bridge with top chains like Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Polygon.

Why It Matters: One of the few chains solving interoperability and developer UX at the architectural level and offering extensive scaling capabilities that adapt seamlessly with global advancements in Web3 technology.

Tajir Tech Hub — Full-Stack Ecosystem for Real-World Business Utility

Tajir is building a modular blockchain ecosystem around its TJRM blockchain, tailored to manufacturing and enterprise needs. Its foundational exchange is live, with a decentralized wallet and crypto card program on the way. The goal: create seamless entry points for businesses to operate in a tokenized, transparent environment.

Why It Matters: Tajir focuses on business-first blockchain tools rather than speculative finance—bridging legacy supply chains with Web3 efficiencies.

Infinaeon — A Blockchain Where Value Appreciates with Use

Infinaeon is an Ethereum L2 that introduces an “ever-appreciating” economic model.Every transaction grows its liquidity layer (INF), and funds gas revenue-sharing for stakers and NFT holders. Its DEX, staking programs, and NFT-based income tools reward actual user activity—not hype cycles.

Why It Matters: Infinaeon flips the inflationary token model by creating a feedback loop between utility, scarcity, and participation.

DROP on XRPL — Memes With Real AMM Liquidity and GameFi

Utility Born as a meme and evolved into a mission, DROP is leveraging the XRP Ledger to create a fully community-driven ecosystem. With $1M+ in XRPL AMM liquidity and an engaging play-to-earn game (DROP RUSH), it uses memes and gamification as onboarding tools for XRPL DeFi.

Why It Matters: DROP proves meme coins can have real utility and grassroots community traction beyond speculative pumps.

ICB Labs — Building the Infrastructure for a Borderless Digital Society

ICB Labs blends AI, blockchain, and digital identity to build a decentralized innovation hub. Its ICBX token powers everything from NFT-based KYC to tokenized solar energy income and AI avatars. Think of it as a protocol stack for sovereign digital lives.

Why It Matters: ICB Labs is pioneering tools for decentralized governance, work, education, and energy—all within a cohesive ecosystem.

Final Thoughts: Selectivity Wins

While macro tailwinds and structural improvements suggest a strong Q4, investors and users alike are increasingly discerning. In a market moving from experimentation to real utility, only those projects with strong teams, meaningful integrations, and adaptive tokenomics are poised to endure—and thrive. Q4 2025 may not just be a bounce—it could be a breakout.

