SunnyMining Launches New Free Mobile Cloud Mining App for Easy One-Click BTC, DOGE, and LTC Mining

Chicago, IL, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newly upgraded free mobile cloud mining app, flexible mining of multiple currencies, no equipment required, zero threshold, daily automatic income, turning mobile phones into mining tools anytime, anywhere





Mining Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Litecoin is easier than you think. SunnyMining has officially launched its newly upgraded mobile cloud mining app, allowing users to start automated mining with just a few taps—no hardware, no technical know-how required. Passive crypto income has never been this simple and accessible.

What’s New in the Upgraded SunnyMining Cloud Mining App?

One-Tap Mobile Mining

A simplified interface makes it easy to register, select coins, and start mining—all in one go. Even beginners can get started instantly.

Lightweight Operation & Management

Compatible with mobile phones, tablets, and web browsers, allowing users to track mining progress and earnings anytime, anywhere.

Integrated Wallet & Exchange Access

Seamless API integration with major wallets and exchanges enables faster asset transfers and convenient withdrawals.

Real-Time Price Alerts

Stay updated with automatic market notifications for BTC, DOGE, LTC, and more—never miss a market move.

Beginner Tutorials & Demos

The app features in-depth tutorials and interactive demos to help users with zero experience mine with confidence.

Supports multiple currencies for free selection

Supports BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SOL, LTC, BCH, USDT, USDC and other mainstream currencies. You can flexibly choose the currency of income and enjoy the maximum asset freedom.

Daniel Hargreaves, CEO of SunnyMining, stated:"Our goal is to make cloud mining truly simple and transparent, enabling more users to easily participate in the digital economy. The launch of the new app marks an important step forward in SunnyMining's commitment to inclusive finance and technological innovation."

SunnyMining cloud mining is suitable for people like this:

Those new to cryptocurrency who want a low-barrier way to grow digital assets

Users who prefer managing their life and finances via mobile apps and value ease of use

Office workers, freelancers, and others looking for automated passive income without frequent interaction

Crypto enthusiasts who follow market trends and seek flexible asset management

Experienced users who value cross-platform integration and efficient wealth management tools

How to Start Free Cloud Mining with SunnyMining

Quick Registration & Instant Rewards

Sign up in just a few minutes via the SunnyMining website or mobile app. Upon registration, you’ll automatically receive a $15 cloud mining bonus. Plus, earn $0.60 daily just by logging in. Choose a Contract That Fits Your Goals

SunnyMining offers a range of flexible contract plans—whether you're a first-time user or a long-term planner, there's something for everyone. Each contract clearly shows its duration and expected return, so you always know what to expect. One-Click Start, Fully Automated Mining

Once you confirm your contract, the system automatically activates 24/7 mining for you—no manual operations required. Earnings are settled daily and can be withdrawn or reinvested at any time, helping your digital assets grow steadily with zero hassle.

About SunnyMining

Founded in 2019, SunnyMining has served over 9 million users worldwide. As a global leader in cloud mining, the platform continuously enhances the mining experience through smart technology and green energy solutions. The newly upgraded mobile cloud mining app improves ease of use and profit management, empowering more users to participate in digital asset growth effortlessly.

Don’t Just Watch the Market—Let SunnyMining Be Your Source of Steady Income

On the path to financial freedom, consistent passive income matters more than short-term price swings. SunnyMining makes it easy to start automated mining and have daily earnings deposited directly into your account.

If you’ve ever thought about turning your idle smartphone into a source of extra income, now is the perfect time—digital wealth is growing fast, and it’s yours to seize.

Sign up now and start your free cloud mining journey!

Official Website: www.sunnymining.com

App Download: https://sunnymining.com/download/

Contact: info@sunnymining.com





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or a trading recommendation. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and may result in loss of funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.