EXL named a Leader in Everest Group Data and AI Services Specialists PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

NEW YORK, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a global data and AI company, has been named the top Leader in the Everest Group Analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Services Specialists PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025, for the second consecutive year.

The Everest Group report examined 32 leading providers who derive more than 50% of their revenue from analytics and AI services on their ability to meet enterprise needs and deliver scalable, secure and high-impact AI and data solutions. EXL secured the top-right Leader position in the assessment for its robust generative AI capabilities, domain-led expertise and IP to accelerate client time-to-value.

“EXL has invested in advancing its data and AI capabilities, with an emphasis on domain-specific applications across insurance, healthcare, and retail,” said Vishal Gupta, partner at Everest Group. “This is reflected in solutions such as EXL Claims Assist, which leverages GenAI to streamline insurance claims processing. Its growing IP portfolio, including platforms like XTRAKTO.AI™ for intelligent document processing and EXL Code Harbor™ for AI-assisted code generation, enables faster implementation and greater operational efficiency. In addition, its collaboration with NVIDIA, leveraging platforms such as the NVIDIA NeMo™ and AI Enterprise to power offerings such as EXL Insurance LLM™ and EXL Smart Agent Assist™, strengthens its ability to build and scale high-performance AI solutions. These efforts have contributed to EXL’s positioning as a Leader in Everest Group’s Data and AI Services Specialists PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025.”

“Many companies have adopted AI, but only the true leaders in the space are going several steps further to integrate AI across enterprise workflows, leveraging the power of this technology to truly transform their operating models,” said Anand “Andy” Logani, chief digital and AI officer at EXL. “EXL’s consistent performance in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix is an affirmation of our efforts to not just play in the AI space, but to be the world leader in helping our clients unlock the full power of AI to improve their businesses.”

To read more about the Everest Group 2025 report, click here for the custom version of the report. For more information about EXL’s analytics and AI solutions, click here.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and AI company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform businesses, including the world's leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and capital markets, retail, communications and media, and energy and infrastructure, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have approximately 60,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com .

