SC Codeworks Recognized As “Warehouse Management System of the Year” by SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards

LOS ANGELES, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SupplyTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services in the supply chain technology and logistics industry around the globe, today announced that SC Codeworks, a leading provider of flexible warehouse management solutions, has been named “Warehouse Management System of the Year” in the 4th annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program.

SC Codeworks was selected for this honor due to its deep expertise and long-standing commitment to the logistics industry. With decades of experience serving 3PL and warehouse operators, SC Codeworks has consistently delivered forward-looking solutions that evolve alongside the pace of innovation. From continuous product innovation to world-class customer support and consultancy, SC Codeworks treats its platform as more than just a tech solution—it’s a mission-critical system, built by humans, supported by humans, and designed for the people who rely on it every day.

Additionally this year, SC Codeworks unveiled an AI roadmap and began beta testing for CODI, its AI-powered assistant and conversational interface built directly into the platform. CODI is designed to make warehouse intelligence more accessible, allowing users to ask complex operational questions in plain language and receive fast, actionable answers based on real-time system data. From forecasting demand and identifying stockouts before they happen to adjusting labor allocation and flagging aging accounts receivable, CODI helps teams proactively manage operations without needing technical expertise. It even understands context from uploaded documents, giving users a smarter, more confident way to make decisions on the floor or in the back office.

“This award reflects the powerful product we’ve built and the impact it’s making in 3PL and warehousing as we continue to evolve alongside our customers, helping them to operate smarter, faster, and more efficiently,” said Suresh Chappidi, CEO of SC Codeworks. “Thank you to SupplyTech Breakthrough for ‘Warehouse Management System of the Year!’ We believe in partnerships, not just transactions. That’s why our clients think of us less as a software provider and more as an extension of their operations team. We’ll continue to maintain our continuous improvement philosophy with new updates and modules rolling out quarterly.”

SC Codeworks is also widely recognized for its best-in-class customer service - an area where many software providers fall short. Clients have access to real human phone support, on-site consulting days, and hands-on guidance from a team that understands the daily realities of warehouse operations. The company also offers custom module development tailored to each client’s specific workflows, ensuring that the technology adapts to the business. This service-first approach has earned SC Codeworks a reputation as a true partner, not just a software vendor.

The mission of the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the supply chain and logistics industry today. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“SC Codeworks is redefining what small- to mid-sized supply chain operators can expect from a technology solution. The logistics technology market is dominated by complex systems built for enterprise. However, warehouse professionals, under pressure to make smart decisions that drive profitability, are not tech-savvy and instead, spend time manually sifting through dashboards or exporting reports,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards. “SC Codeworks is delivering modern, intuitive software, personalized support, and real ROI - and more importantly, democratizing supply chain tech, making sure the tools that power the biggest players are finally accessible to the operators who need them most.”

About SupplyTech Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in supply chain & logistics technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of SupplyTech companies and products in categories including Inventory Management, Supply Chain Visibility, Transportation Management, Material Handling, IoT and Robotics, and more. For more information visit SupplyTechBreakthrough.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose



About SC Codeworks

SC Codeworks, headquartered in Columbus, OH, offers a versatile Warehouse Management System (WMS) called Codeworks, which can be tailored to meet the needs of warehouse logistics companies of all sizes. Built by logistics experts for logistics experts, their technology platform provides a fully integrated, one-stop solution that includes essential modules like yard management and inventory control coupled with more advanced features such as line-side knitting. The company recently rolled out its newest upgrade which bridged the legacy system from a traditional on-premises application, to a hybrid cloud-based system with a refreshed UI, which is accessible from any web-enabled device. In addition to its leading software solution, SC Codeworks provides consultancy services to logistics companies, offering operational support to clients with varying technology needs. With efficiency as its driver, SC Codeworks offers fast implementation, flexible solutions, and white-glove customer service, helping clients across the globe to optimize their warehouse efficiency, adapt to industry demands, and boost their bottom line. Learn more at https://www.sccodeworks.com/.

Media Contact:

Bryan Vaughn

SupplyTech Breakthrough

bryan@supplytechbreakthrough.com

949.529.4120