Esoteric Testing Market Set to Reach USD 61.27 Billion by 2032, Driven by Advancements in Molecular and Genomic Technologies – SNS Insider

Austin, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esoteric Testing Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the global Esoteric Testing Market was valued at USD 25.88 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 61.27 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period of 2024–2032.

Increasing incidence of complex and chronic diseases, such as cancer, rare genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases, for which there is a need for more specialized diagnostics. Recent technologies, such as molecular biology, genomics, and next-generation sequencing, have led to more accurate and faster testing. Growing demand for personalized medicine and companion diagnostics is another factor boosting the market. This trend is further facilitated by the rising geriatric population, increased knowledge of the importance of early disease detection, and a developed healthcare infrastructure.





The U.S. Esoteric Testing Market was estimated at USD 8.28 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 19.43 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 9.94% during the forecast period of 2024-2032

The North American esoteric testing market is led by the U.S., owing to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure and extensive practices of precision medicine, as well as robust investments in diagnostic technologies. Favorable reimbursement scenario, along with established authorities and presence of key players operating in the market, are anticipated to increase demand for specialized testing services in the country.

Esoteric Testing Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 25.88 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 61.27 billion CAGR (2024–2032) 10.10% U.S. Market 2023 USD 8.28 billion U.S. Forecast by 2032 USD 19.43 billion Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024–2032 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

Oncology Testing Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Share of the Esoteric Testing Market by Type

In 2023, the oncology testing segment held the largest market share with 26%, driven by increasing global cancer incidence requiring novel diagnostic tools for early detection, prognosis, and therapy management. Molecular and genetic profiling and other cancer tests for esoteric oncology. An esoteric oncology test that looks for genetic or molecular changes can help find out if​ your cancer has a specific mutation or biomarker that can be treated with a targeted therapy.

Based on Technology, the Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Segment Accounted for the Largest Share of the Esoteric Testing Market

The drug development segment dominated the esoteric testing market in 2023 with a 30% market share, owing to its high sensitivity, specificity, and prompt turnaround, which is suitable for the identification of low-abundance biomarkers in complex diseases such as cancer and infectious diseases. It can be automated and done in a high-throughput format for large-scale diagnostics in hospitals and reference labs.

By Technology, Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay is Emerging as The Fastest-Growing Segment of the Esoteric Testing Market.

In 2023, the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay segment held the largest share of the esoteric testing market, owing to its low cost, versatility, and ease of use. ELISA assays have been employed to detect not only antibodies but also antigens, proteins, and hormones in complex settings such as autoimmune diseases, infections, and tumors. It is suitable for low-throughput to high-throughput experiments, sensitive and specific, and is well-suited to research and diagnostic purposes.

Esoteric Testing Market Segmentation

By Type

Oncology testing

Infectious disease testing

Genetic testing

Endocrinology testing

Toxicology testing

Neurology testing

Others

By Technology Type

Chemiluminescence immunoassay

Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay

Mass spectrometry

Real-time polymerase chain reaction

Flow cytometry

Other

By End-use

Hospital-based laboratories

Independent and reference laboratories

Others

By Specimen Type

Blood, Serum, and Plasma

Urine

Other Specimens

Esoteric Testing Market is Expected to Register Fastest Growth in Asia-Pacific, North America Dominates.

The esoteric testing market in North America accounted for the largest share in 2023, with a 32% market share, owing to the superior health care system, great health care economy, and adoption of advanced diagnostic technology at an early stage. The area is home to numerous leading esoteric testing providers, clinical laboratories, and biotech companies.

The region Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to its increasing investment in healthcare, improving awareness of these advanced diagnostic technologies, and growing burden of chronic diseases. Moreover, growth in medical infrastructure, government initiatives, and an increase in the number of the geriatric population are also fueling demand for specialized testing in the developing economies, including China, India, and Japan.

