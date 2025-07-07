Singapore Existing & Upcoming Data Center Database 2025: Comprehensive Analysis of 47 Existing and 5 Upcoming Facilities

Dublin, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
More than 100 MW of power capacity is expected to be installed in Singapore by the end of 2026. By the end of 2030, more than 120MW of power capacity, along with 13,550 rack spaces, is expected to be added to the market.
The eastern and southern regions of Singapore account for more than 50% of the existing data center capacity.
This database covers the Singapore data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 47 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 5 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Eastern Singapore, Southern Singapore, and Northern Singapore.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2024)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (47 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (SIN1 or STT Defu 3)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (5 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
INVESTORS/OPERATORS COVERED
- AirTrunk
- ByteDance
- BDx
- CapitaLand
- China Mobile International
- DayOne (GDS Services)
- Digital Realty
- Empyrion Digital
- Epsilon Telecommunications
- Equinix
- Global Switch
- Iron Mountain
- Keppel DC REIT
- Mapletree Investment Trust
- NEXTDC
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Nxera
- Princeton Digital Group
- Proofpoint Inc
- Racks Central
- Singtel
- ST Engineering
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
- Telehouse (KDDI)
- Telin Singapore
- YTL Data Center Holdings
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
