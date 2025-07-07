OhmBody Launches with a Groundbreaking Wearable Neurostimulation Device Set to Revolutionize Menstrual Wellness

Dallas, TX, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OhmBody , the science-forward women's wellness division of Spark Biomedical reimagining menstrual care, has launched the first wearable device to combine vagus and trigeminal nerve stimulation to provide holistic support for disruptive periods. This non-invasive, drug-free device is designed to work with the body’s natural nervous system, not against it, delivering real, holistic relief without hormones or invasive procedures.

Developed by a cross-functional team of scientists, engineers, and women with lived experience, OhmBody represents a category-defining advancement in period wellness. By targeting the body’s built-in regulatory systems, the device helps reduce cramps, reduce unhealthy amounts of menstrual blood loss, and provides support for other disruptive effects of your period like fatigue, gastric discomfort, and emotional fluctuations while supporting balance from the inside out.

“We didn’t create OhmBody to help you ‘power through’ your cycle. We created it so you don’t have to,” said Amy Gaston, VP of Strategic Growth at OhmBody. “No more heating pads, doubling up on protection, planning your wardrobe and your life around your period, and pretending everything is fine. It’s time for smarter period care that moves with you.”

OhmBody delivers low-frequency neurostimulation through a discreet earpiece, activating both the vagus and trigeminal nerves—two key players in supporting pain regulation, inflammation, mood, digestion, and blood flow. This dual activation helps guide the nervous system out of “fight or flight” mode and back toward “rest and digest,” helping the body self-regulate during the most disruptive phase of the menstrual cycle.

In clinical trials, participants reported:

88% experienced greater menstrual comfort

Average of 55% reduction in menstrual blood loss, with a 35% reduction on day 1

71% felt more emotionally stable

“Our research demonstrates that targeted neurostimulation can modulate autonomic nervous system activity to help regulate common menstrual symptoms,” said Dr. Navid Khodaparast, PhD, Chief Science Officer and co-founder at Spark Biomedical. “OhmBody leverages this science to provide women with a non-invasive, drug- and hormone-free option for restoring balance and relief during their cycle.”

Each OhmBody Starter Kit, priced at $719, includes the battery-powered neurostimulation device, 7 single-use adhesive earpieces, the connecting cable, and setup essentials.

For more information, visit www.ohmbody.com .

About OhmBody

At OhmBody, we believe women’s wellness deserves more—more innovation, more understanding, and more solutions designed specifically for the unique needs of the female body. As the women’s wellness division of Spark Biomedical, a leader in wearable neurostimulation, OhmBody is pioneering a new approach to menstrual health, using advanced wearable neurostimulation to support the body’s natural rhythms. Our team understands the challenges women face—because the majority of us have lived them. With a team of women driving exploration and change in clinical research, design, and innovation, we bring both personal insight and deep scientific expertise to our work. The full OhmBody team of experts is dedicated to creating solutions that work with women’s bodies, not against them. For more information, visit www.ohmbody.com .

