Nano Hearing Aids Brings Manufacturing back to the U.S.

LA JOLLA, Calif., July 07, 2025 -- Nano Hearing Aids, a leading provider of over-the-counter (OTC) hearing solutions, today announced it has moved the manufacturing of its best-selling North American SKUs to the United States. The transition marks a major step in the company's long-term growth strategy as it looks to strengthen its supply chain and reduce exposure to global trade volatility.

“Manufacturing our top North American SKUs in the U.S. enables us to enhance quality control, accelerate fulfillment, and protect our operations from the uncertainties of global tariff fluctuations,” said Ryan F. Zackon, CEO of Nano Hearing Aids. “At the same time, we remain committed to our strong international manufacturing network and deeply value our global partners.”

The move to domestic manufacturing comes at a pivotal moment for Nano, as the OTC hearing aid market continues to expand following the 2022 FDA ruling that opened access for millions of Americans. By relocating production of it’s best selling SKUs closer to its core customer base, Nano is positioned to be more agile in product development and better equipped to meet rising demand.

Nano Hearing Aids will continue to offer its popular, easy-to-use devices directly to consumers online. Customers can expect the same high-quality, affordable hearing technology — now proudly made in the USA.

This announcement also aligns with Nano’s values of innovation, accessibility, and reliability — and fittingly arrives ahead of the 4th of July holiday, underscoring the company’s commitment to American jobs and industry.

To celebrate, Nano Hearing Aids is launching a special Independence Day promotion featuring its most popular models. More information can be found at www.nanohearingaids.com.

About Nano Hearing Aids

Since 2017, Nano Hearing Aids has been a pioneer in the OTC hearing aid industry, delivering cutting-edge technology at prices Americans can afford. With hundreds of thousands of customers served, Nano continues to transform the hearing care landscape by putting customers first — through innovation, accessibility, and now, American manufacturing. All Nano products are OTC compliant and FDA registered.

