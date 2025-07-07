Plant Biotech Market Set to Bloom to USD 76.79 Billion by 2030 | South America Emerges as Biotech’s Fertile Ground

Delray Beach, FL, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global plant biotechnology market is on an impressive growth path, projected to rise from USD 51.73 billion in 2025 to USD 76.79 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2%. This surge is being driven by the expanding use of genetically modified (GM) seeds, increasing food demand in densely populated nations, and a global push for higher agricultural productivity.

Why GM Seeds Are Reshaping Global Farming

Countries like China and India are witnessing rising adoption of GM seeds to meet food security needs. Meanwhile, in developed economies, farmers are using plant biotech tools to boost crop yields and profitability. This global convergence is accelerating the shift toward modern, technology-driven agriculture.

Backed by massive investments in R&D, companies are rolling out innovative products that are compatible with existing fertilizer and pesticide systems. Patent activity and new product launches underscore the growing demand for advanced agricultural technologies.

Biotech Crops Are Taking Over – And Fast

Biotech crops have seen an explosive adoption rate, growing 113-fold in area from just 1.7 million hectares in 1996 to over 190 million hectares in 2019. Beyond maize, soybeans, cotton, and canola, biotech varieties now include alfalfa, papaya, squash, potatoes, apples, and more.

New trait combinations like high oleic acid soybeans, salt-tolerant sugarcane, and stacked insect-resistant/herbicide-tolerant corn are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in crop genetics.

Dive deeper into the market dynamics, trends, and forecasts. Download the PDF Copy now.

South America: The Rising Powerhouse of Agri-Biotech

South America, led by Brazil and Argentina, is emerging as a major biotech hub. As of 2023, over 90% of soy, corn, and cotton in these nations are genetically modified. Brazil alone cultivates more than 55 million hectares of GM crops.

Regulatory bodies like Brazil’s CTNBIO and Argentina’s CONABIA are enabling fast-track approvals of new traits, giving the region a competitive edge. However, challenges like EU trade restrictions and environmental activism persist, making regulatory balance crucial.

Eco-Friendly Pest Control? Biotech Has the Answer

One of the most promising areas of plant biotechnology is biopesticides. Innovations like RNA interference (RNAi) and genetically modified microbes are enabling more targeted, sustainable pest control solutions.

Technologies such as Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) have already reduced dependence on chemical pesticides. With the EU’s goal to cut chemical pesticide use by 50% by 2030, the demand for biotech-powered biopesticides is only expected to grow.

Fruits and Vegetables Get a Biotech Boost

The global appetite for fruits and vegetables is climbing, and plant biotechnology is playing a crucial role in meeting this demand. Improved seed varieties, higher yields, and shorter growing seasons are fueling growth in this segment.

From citrus and leafy greens to root vegetables and tubers, innovation in seed technology—especially in developing markets—is helping farmers produce more with fewer resources. Seed companies are also investing heavily in R&D to offer higher-value crops with better disease resistance and market appeal.

Key Players Shaping the Future of Farming

Top plant biotechnology companies industry include:

BASF SE (Germany)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Corteva Agroscience (US)

Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

FMC Corporation (US)

UPL (India)

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Nufarm (Australia)

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGAA (Germany)

Pro Farm Group (US)

Limagrain (France)

STK Bio AG Technologies (Israel)

Recent Moves That Signal What’s Next

FMC & Ballagro Partnership (Sep 2024): FMC joined forces with Brazil’s Ballagro to distribute fungi-based biosolutions, expanding FMC’s presence in the biologicals market.

FMC joined forces with Brazil’s Ballagro to distribute fungi-based biosolutions, expanding FMC’s presence in the biologicals market. KWS SAAT’s Seed Facility Expansion (Apr 2022): A EUR 51 million investment boosted sugar beet seed production in Germany to meet growing demand.

A EUR 51 million investment boosted sugar beet seed production in Germany to meet growing demand. Sumitomo’s Strategic Acquisition (Jan 2023): The company acquired FBSciences to strengthen its biopesticides and biostimulants portfolio.

The company acquired FBSciences to strengthen its biopesticides and biostimulants portfolio. Futureco & Nufarm Collaboration (Jun 2022): Their partnership expanded the distribution of biopesticide NOFLY WP across more European markets.

Interested in Purchasing the copy of the Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=225105561

Innovation, Sustainability, and Smarter Farming Ahead

With rising global food needs, climate change, and the call for sustainable farming, plant biotechnology is stepping up as a game-changer. From biopesticides to gene-edited crops, the next wave of agricultural innovation is here—and it's more precise, eco-friendly, and scalable than ever.

Book a Market Briefing – Schedule a session with our experts to understand emerging opportunities.