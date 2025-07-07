Glass Curtain Wall Market to USD 100.81 Billion by 2032, Owing to Rising Demand for Sustainable, Energy-Efficient Architectural Facades | SNS Insider

Austin, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Glass Curtain Wall Market size was valued at USD 58.60 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 100.81 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.02% from 2025 to 2032. The surging demand for energy-efficient architecture and natural daylighting for commercial and residential buildings is propelling the growth of the glass curtain wall market. In response to these challenges, architects and builders are adopting new glazing and smart glass technologies that guarantee thermal comfort and sustainability while meeting code requirements. This trend of sustainability is driving the use of novel glass facades worldwide, in the related high-rise and smart-city developments.

In the U.S., the Glass Curtain Wall Market was valued at USD 10.06 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 17.80 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.40%. This speed of expansion has been driven by a growing regulatory focus on energy efficiency for buildings. Aspects include things like low emissivity (Low-E) coatings, insulated glass units, and smart shading systems.





Unitized Systems and Commercial Spaces Drive Growth in the Glass Curtain Wall Market Amidst Rising Sustainability Demand

By Type

The unitized segment dominated the Glass Curtain Wall Market, accounting for 66% of the total market share in 2024. The numerous benefits of this segment, such as quick and easy installation resulting in fewer workforce needs on site and shorter construction time, form the prominent base of this segment. The Rigging Process Unitized systems are built away from the site in controlled settings. This results in greater quality assurance and consistency. They can be taken in bulk to construction sites, perfect for high-rise buildings and large-scale projects. They are the preferred choice for modern-day construction due to they have superior thermal insulation, better water and air resistance, and improved seismic performance.

By End Use

The commercial segment led the Glass Curtain Wall Market in 2024, contributing a substantial 72% of the total market share. Key industry participants have an overwhelming dominance in this segment due to increasing demand for modern and attractive facades in commercial infrastructures like office towers, retail malls, hotels, airports and academic buildings. Especially when appealing, iconic designs are desired, developers and business owners have begun to consistently choose glass curtain walls to provide the most daylighting and improved energy efficiency at the same time. Not only do these systems help to beautify buildings, but they also provide a higher level of comfort for its occupants as well as cost savings in energy through improved thermal performance.

Asia-Pacific Leads Glass Curtain Wall Market with Urban Expansion, While North America Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Region, Driven by Green Retrofits

Asia Pacific emerged as the leading region in the Glass Curtain Wall Market in 2024, accounting for 38% of the total global share. Unprecedented urbanization and infrastructure development are sweeping across the region with countries such as China, India, Japan and the Southeast Asian countries investing in massive commercial as well as residential projects. Market growth is propelled by the emergence of smart cities, government programs concerning green construction, and consumer awareness of energy-efficient construction. Regional manufacturers are also bolstering its capabilities to produce locally, which means shorter timeframes and lower costs. In addition to this, the growing rate of double-glazed and Low-E curtain wall systems is driving the regional market very positively.

North America has emerged as the fastest-growing region in the Glass Curtain Wall Market in 2024. Accelerated growth in the region is fueled supported by robust energy efficiency mandates and sustainable requirements in the form of LEED certification, net-zero building codes, and green requirements in major metropolitan areas. There is considerable demand being driven by the increasing emphasis on retrofitting existing commercial buildings with high-performance façade systems. Demand for these technologies such as dynamic electro chromatic glass and smart shading systems is also increasing in the region. As part of modern-day high-rise commercial and residential projects, glass curtain walls are increasingly being integrated to provide an enhanced modern appearance fused with improved occupant comfort and energy savings.





