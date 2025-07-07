Robotic Pool Cleaner Market Size to Surpass USD 5.18 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 16.51% | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robotic Pool Cleaner Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Robotic Pool Cleaner Market was valued at 1.31 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 5.18 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 16.51% from 2024 to 2032.”

AI and IoT Integration Propel the Next Generation of Robotic Pool Cleaners

The integration of IoT and advanced robotics is to drive the growth of the global robotic pool cleaner market is the incorporation of IoT and advance robotics. Recent advances in smart technology and products such as the Dreame Z1 Pro and BeatBot Aquasense 2 Ultra are reinventing pool maintenance as we know it. All these devices are IoT-enabled, allowing users to remotely command and observe cleaning jobs through their mobile applications for added convenience. The BeatBot Aquasense 2 Ultra, for instance, uses fancy stuff like AI front-facing camera, dual ToF sensors and infrared detection. These innovations improve navigation, flexibility, and cleaning efficiency, which better meets the need of consumers for smart, energy-efficient, and autonomous cleaning products in contemporary family homes.

Robotic Pool Cleaner Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.31 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 5.18 Billion CAGR CAGR of 16.51% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Inground, Above Ground)

• By Cleaning Type (Single-surface cleaning, Multi-surface cleaning)

• By End User (Residential, Commercial)

• By Distribution Channel (Retail Outlets/Offline, E-commerce/Online)

Robotic Pool Cleaner Market Segmentation Insights: Growth Trends by Type, Cleaning Mode, End Use, and Distribution Channel (2023–2032)

By Type

In 2023, the In ground segment led the robotic pool cleaner market with a 59% revenue share, owing to growth of In ground pools in both residential and commercial building, as they are permanent additions to the building and are comparatively larger than above ground pool, therefore need to be maintained regularly.

The Above-ground segment is projected to be the fastest-growing from 2024 to 2032, due to cost-effectiveness, easy installation as well as lower maintenance of the above-ground pools, which make them a preferable outdoor space option for budget homeowners and hence increasing demand for automated cleaners.

By Cleaning Type

In 2023, the single-surface cleaning segment led the robotic pool cleaner market with around 65% of total revenue, owing to the relatively lower cost, ease of use, and suitability for residential or above-ground pools, which is boosting the sales of floor-only models.

Multi-surface cleaning is projected to be the fastest-growing segment, driven by increasing demand for smart, integrated systems that provide comprehensive cleaning from floors to walls and waterlines from 2024 to 2032. These high-performance models are designed for users who want deep AI-driven, low-maintenance, cleaning for complex pool setups.

By End Use

In 2023, the residential segment dominated the robotic pool cleaner market with a 69% share, with increasing smart home adoption, increasing increasing private pool ownership and numbers seeking hands free and eco-friendly cleaning services.

The commercial segment is projected to grow the fastest from 2024 to 2032, owing to the increasing demand for more durable, cost-effective, Internet of Things-enabled remote monitoring of hygiene and operational efficiency for high-capacity robotic cleaner in hotels, resorts, and public facilities.

By Distribution Channel

The retail outlets/offline segment accounted for 64% of revenue share of the total market in 2023, as people have a tendency of trying out the product physically on outlet stores, in-store assistance, and inclusive services like installation and support.

The e-commerce segment is expected to be the fastest-growing from 2024 to 2032 due to increasing digital adoption, convenience, affordability, and improved online experiences such as virtual demos, reviews, and seamless delivery, targeting tech-savvy and smart-home-oriented customers.

North America Leads While Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Robotic Pool Cleaner Market

In 2023, North America dominated the robotic pool cleaner market with a 42% share, due to the high disposable incomes, rising smart home adoption and the growing need for energy-efficient electronic cleaning devices. Retaining the number one spot in the region, demand for residential pools, as well as greater preferences for AI-equipped, eco-friendly appliances, will increase by 18% across the U.S. This dominance is further reinforced by robust distribution networks and large vendors such as Maytronics and Hayward.

Asia Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing region from 2024 to 2032, attributed to urbanization, improving levels of disposable income, coupled with an increasing number of pool installations in nations such as China, India, and Australia. With the governments supporting sustainable tech, expanding e-commerce penetration, smart home trends, and new hospitality infrastructure, in combination with a fast-growing middle-class eco-system, this region is a great play for us.

Recent Developments:

In July 2025, Wybot announced that in July 2025 it has put up to 43% on its robotic pool cleaners on the new launch discount this limited-time sale comes as a result of an increase in fans seeking the affordable high-performance automatic pool cleaning solutions.

In April 2025, Fluidra has invested USD 100 million for a 27% stake in Aiper strategic alliance for cordless robotic pool cleaning The strength of this partnership lies in Fluidra's global scale backing Aiper's innovation and market expansion together in driving forward a smarter portfolio.

