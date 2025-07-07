OLO Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness of the Sale of Olo to Thoma Bravo

MONSEY, N.Y., July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the proposed sale of Olo, Inc. (NYSE: OLO) (“Olo”) to Thoma Bravo for $10.25 per share in cash.

The sale price represented a premium of just 13.58% to Olo’s closing price the day before the deal was announced, and at least two investors have expressed disappointment in the sale price on SeekingAlpha.

If you remain an Olo shareholder and have concerns about the proposed sale, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your legal rights at no charge:

https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/olo/

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at alerts@wohlfruchter.com.

Why is there an investigation?

On July 3, 2025, Olo announced that it had agreed to be sold to Thoma Bravo for $10.25 per share in cash.

At least two investors have expressed disappointment in the sale price on SeekingAlpha with one investor remarking that “Price too low,” and another observing, “Quite inexpensive.”

“We are investigating whether the Olo Board of Directors acted in the best interests of Olo shareholders in approving the sale,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter. “This includes whether the price agreed upon is fair to Olo shareholders, as well as whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.”

About Wohl & Fruchter

Wohl & Fruchter LLP has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, www.wohlfruchter.com, to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.

