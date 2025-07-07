Skin Care and Laser Physicians of Beverly Hills Welcomes Double Board-Certified Dermatologist

LOS ANGELES, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skin Care and Laser Physicians of Beverly Hills are proud to introduce the newest addition to their esteemed dermatology practice in Los Angeles. Dr. Cory Kosche, a Mohs and Cosmetic Fellowship-Trained Dermatologist, will contribute his advanced expertise to the team. Dr. Kosche holds the distinction of being board-certified in both dermatology and Mohs micrographic surgery.

With advanced expertise in skin cancer treatment, precision reconstructive surgery, and the latest techniques in cosmetic dermatology, Dr. Cory Kosche is dedicated to helping patients look and feel their best. Even better, he will be accepting Medicare and most PPO plans, making access to his expert care more convenient than ever.

Set to begin on August 11, 2025, Dr. Kosche’s arrival marks an exciting addition to the Skin Care and Laser Physicians of Beverly Hills team. They look forward to introducing patients to the exceptional care and skill he brings.

The Skin Care and Laser Physicians of Beverly Hills provides a comprehensive array of cosmetic, medical, and surgical dermatology services. Their offerings include everything from BOTOX® and similar products to fillers, laser skin treatments, aesthetician services, and more. The team is made up of Board-Certified and Cosmetic Fellowship-Trained Dermatologists who have gone far beyond the standard. Each member of the team has completed an intensive, year-long cosmetic dermatology fellowship—on top of medical school, residency, and rigorous board exams—making them some of the most highly trained experts in the field.

They are thrilled to have helped shape the future of cosmetic dermatology. The physicians have been directly involved in over 40 clinical studies—many as lead investigators—and have played a key role in the FDA approval of nearly every injectable filler and wrinkle relaxer available today.

As a Black Diamond Status provider with Allergan Pharmaceuticals, they are recognized in the top 1% of injectable practices nationwide. They don’t just stay current—they set the standard, combining research, artistry, and deep experience to deliver natural-looking, beautiful results every time.

Ready to take the next step? Contact the Skin Care and Laser Physicians of Beverly Hills team to set up a consultation with Dr. Cory Kosche in Los Angeles. Fill out a contact form or call 310-246-0495.