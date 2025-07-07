China Neuro-Interventional Device Market Outlook Report 2025-2032: A $10.2 Billion Market by 2032, with 18% CAGR During 2025-2032

Dublin, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Neuro-Interventional Device Market Size, Growth and Forecast 2025 - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China's neuro-interventional device market size was valued at USD 2.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 10.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period 2025 to 2032.

China Neuro-Interventional Device Market Growth Drivers

The neuro-interventional device market in China is experiencing significant growth, driven by a combination of factors. These specialized devices are pivotal in treating neurological conditions, such as aneurysms, strokes, and other vascular abnormalities in the brain. Understanding the drivers behind this growth is essential for stakeholders.

One major driver of the China's neuro-interventional device market is technological advancement. Innovations in imaging technologies and minimally invasive techniques have improved the efficacy and safety of procedures. As more hospitals adopt these state-of-the-art devices, patient outcomes improve, pushing demand further.

The rising prevalence of neurological disorders is another critical factor contributing to market growth. Factors such as an aging population and lifestyle changes have led to a surge in conditions like stroke and aneurysms. The need for effective treatment options has amplified the demand for neuro-interventional devices across China.

Moreover, growing awareness among healthcare professionals and patients regarding neuro-interventional techniques is helping to expand this market further. Continued investment in research and development ensures that the industry will keep evolving, ultimately enhancing patient care.

China Neuro-Interventional Device Market Synopsis

This report presents an in-depth assessment of the China neuro-interventional device market dynamics, opportunities, future road map, and competitive landscape and discusses major trends. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook in the China neuro-interventional device market. The report also provides up-to-date historical market size data for the period 2020 - 2024 and an illustrative forecast to 2032 covering key market aspects like market value, volume analysis, procedures, penetration and trends for neuro-interventional device market in China.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the current industry situation and market requirements, highlighting facts about the market size, neuro-interventional device volume, revenue for neuro-interventional device and its segments, and a vivid forecast for 2032. Comprehensive analyses of the market share of the neuro-interventional device segment are carried out with year-on-year growth rate from 2020 to 2032.

The report provides key insights into the neuro-interventional device market in China for the 12 major devices, including the stent retriever, aspiration catheter, aspiration pump, balloon guiding catheter, embolic coil, vascular reconstruction stent, flow diverter stent, carotid stent, balloon dilatation catheter, drug-eluting balloon, drug-eluting stent, embolization protection system through 2032.

The report also provides a detailed description of the SWOT analysis, porter's five forces analysis, market growth drivers and challenges of the neuro-interventional device market in China.

The report concludes with the profiles of major market players in the neuro-interventional device market in China. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, revenue, product portfolio, pipelines and key development in the neuro-interventional device market in China.

The report will serve as a source for a 360-degree analysis in which various models will be thoroughly integrated. After a thorough study of the historical and current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the neuro-interventional device market are determined with utmost precision.

Key Players in the China Neuro-Interventional Device Market

Peijia Medical Technology

HeMo Bioengineering

MicroPort NeuroTech Limited

Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology

Shanghai HeartCare Medical Technology

Key Questions the Report Addresses

What is the state of the China neuro-interventional device market right now?

How big is the China neuro-interventional device market overall, and what is the prediction (until 2032)?

How much overall neuro-interventional procedures volume done in China?

What is the overall neuro-interventional procedures penetration rate in China?

What are the major growth drivers of the neuro-interventional device market in China?

What are the major challenges of the neuro-interventional device market in China?

Who are the top market players? What are their happenings, pipelines, revenue, current developments, and scenarios?

How is the market predicted to develop in the future?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Definition

3. Research and Methodology

4. Executive Summary

5 Market Dynamics

5.1. Growth Drivers

5.2 Challenges

6. Neuro-interventional Device - Market Overview

7. China Neuro-interventional Device Market & Forecast

8. China Neuro-interventional Procedures Volume & Forecast

9. China Neuro-interventional Medical Device Market Share & Forecast

9.1 By Procedures - Volume

9.2 By Stroke Types - Volume

9.3 By Stroke Types - Market

9.4 By Devices

9.5 By Ischemic Stroke

9.6 By Hemorrhagic Stroke

9.7 By Intracranial Stenosis

10. By Types-China Neuro-interventional Procedures Volume Forecast

10.1 Stent Retriever Thrombectomy (Mono)

10.2 Aspiration Thrombectomy (Mono)

10.3 Stent Retriever Thrombectomy + Aspiration Thrombectomy

10.4 Aneurysm Coiling

10.5 Flow Diversion

10.6 Intracranial Stenosis Endovascular

11. By Types-China Neuro-interventional Procedures Penetration Rate Forecast

11.1 Aspiration Thrombectomy (Mono)

11.2 Stent Retriever Thrombectomy + Aspiration Thrombectomy

11.3 Aneurysm Coiling

11.4 Flow Diversion

12. By Stroke Types - China Neuro-interventional Medical Device Procedure Volumes

12.1 Ischemic Stroke

12.2 Hemorrhagic Stroke

12.3 Intracranial Stenosis

13. By Stroke Types - China Neuro-interventional Medical Device Market

13.1 Ischemic Stroke

13.2 Hemorrhagic Stroke

13.3 Intracranial Stenosis

14. By Devices - China Neuro-interventional Medical Device Market

14.1 Stent Retriever

14.2 Aspiration Catheter

14.3 Aspiration Pump

14.4 Balloon Guiding Catheter

14.5 Embolic Coil

14.6 Vascular Reconstruction Stent

14.7 Flow Diverter Stent

14.8 Carotid Stent

14.9 Balloon Dilatation Catheter

14.10 Drug-eluting Balloon

14.11 Drug-eluting Stent

14.12 Embolization Protection System

14.13 Others

15. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

16. SWOT Analysis

17. Key Players Analysis

17.1 Peijia Medical Technology

17.2 Shanghai HeartCare Medical Technology

17.3 Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology

17.4 HeMo Bioengineering

17.5 MicroPort NeuroTech Limited

