Vacabee Offers First Glimpse of Mr. Bee AI Concierge

MIAMI, UNITED STATES, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vacabee, a Miami-based startup developing intelligent AI-powered lifestyle solutions, today announced a public preview of its proprietary concierge technology, Mr. Bee. This milestone signals the near completion of Vacabee’s version 2 Minimum Viable Product (v2 MVP) and follows the success of its initial prototype released in 2023.

Mr. Bee is an evolving artificial intelligence concierge designed to support travel planning, executive coordination, lifestyle management, and everyday tasks through a single seamless platform. A limited version of its functionality is now accessible at www.vacabee.com, and users can join the waitlist for full access as development progresses.

Vacabee’s announcement reflects a broader step in its product roadmap, as the company finalizes its seed funding round and expands its partner network. The development of Mr. Bee aligns with Vacabee’s long-term vision of building a decentralized and privacy-first universe tailored to modern living.

“Mr. Bee represents a shift from conventional automation to intuitive lifestyle integration,” said the founding team at Vacabee. “Our goal is to build a product that anticipates needs and adapts over time to deliver personalized, intelligent experiences.”

Vacabee is targeting opportunities within the global travel and lifestyle economy, estimated to exceed $1 trillion, while extending into adjacent markets such as wellness and personalized commerce. The company plans to scale Mr. Bee’s functionality through phased development milestones in the coming quarters.

The Mr. Bee preview offers insight into how AI can be used to manage everyday routines—such as travel bookings, reminders, and retail tasks—while evolving based on individual user preferences. Its capabilities will continue to expand with future platform releases.

Availability

Initial preview of Mr. Bee is accessible via vacabee.com, where users can interact with early functionality and join the waitlist.

About Vacabee

Vacabee is a technology company based in Miami, focused on transforming lifestyle automation through artificial intelligence. Its flagship solution, Mr. Bee, offers a unified, user-centric platform where travel, wellness, dining, and productivity converge in a seamless and intelligent digital experience. https://www.vacabee.com/

