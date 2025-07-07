Toobit Futures Upgrades Trading with New BBO Feature for Faster, Optimized Execution





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today launches its Best Bid Offer (BBO) feature for Futures traders, designed to combine the speed of market orders with the precision of limit orders, offering users faster and more effective trade execution.

In volatile markets, manual price entry for limit orders can lead to costly delays, missed trades, and unfavorable slippage. In 2023, Bitcoin, the leading digital asset, experienced an annualized volatility rate of over 80%, with average daily price swings of around 4%. For instance, a mere 0.5% slippage on a $10,000 trade can result in an immediate $50 loss, a common frustration for active traders.

Toobit Futures’ new BBO feature gives traders an edge by eliminating the need to manually enter prices. Instead, traders can place limit orders that automatically reference live market data, matching the most competitive bid or ask levels directly from the order book.





Toobit Futures BBO feature in action, showing the Counterparty 1 option selected for a BTCUSDT limit order.

“With BBO, traders don’t have to choose between speed and control," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. “This feature empowers users to act fast without compromising on price accuracy, especially during high volatility.”

Here's how BBO works:

Toobit BBO orders allow traders to instantly place a limit order based on real-time market levels, using preset options such as:

Counterparty 1: Matches the top of the opposing order book.

Queue 1: Matches the top of the same side of the order book.

Counterparty 5 / Queue 5: Reference the fifth-best bid/ask to offer additional control and strategic positioning.



To place a BBO order, users simply select their desired price level (e.g., Counterparty 1, Queue 5) and click "Open Long" or "Open Short." This smart order placement greatly increases the chance of immediate execution, making it ideal for traders who need to move quickly in fast markets.

The BBO feature is now available for all Futures limit orders on the Toobit platform.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

