Vimeo Announces Winners of First Ever Short Film Grant Program in Partnership with Nikon and RED

NEW YORK, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO), one of the largest and most trusted private video networks in the world, today unveiled the winners of the Vimeo Short Film Grant, presented by Nikon | RED. Designed to support the next generation of filmmakers, this program offers budding creators production funds, expert mentorship, access to the latest professional video equipment from Nikon and RED, as well as distribution support on Vimeo.

“Vimeo has long been a home for the world’s most original storytellers, and supporting the next wave of bold, creative talent remains core to our mission,” said Philip Moyer, CEO of Vimeo. “In a time where algorithms shape so much of the content we’re exposed to, human-curated, intentional stories have never mattered more. We believe in the enduring power of human storytelling and are committed to guiding this new era as technology revolutionizes our relationship with video.”

The grant winners were selected based on originality, artistic merit, project execution, and overall impact by a prestigious jury of filmmakers including Vimeo Staff Picks alumni David Lowery, Charlotte Wells, Sean Wang, Savanah Leaf, and cinematographer Adam Bricker, ASC.

“What they don't tell you about being on a jury like this one is that getting to watch the incredible work of so many filmmakers is a reward in and of itself. The completed shorts we viewed were bold, complex and formally daring; the projects we considered for the grant were rich, conscientious and so full of promise that they left us feeling inspired and invigorated,” said the jury in a statement. “Selecting just a handful for the award was a daunting task, and there wasn't a single filmmaker whose work didn't invoke a passionate discussion. While five filmmakers will receive the Vimeo Short Film Grant, presented by Nikon | RED, we hope that every director whose work we reviewed - indeed, every filmmaker whose work was submitted - will make their films regardless. We can't wait to see them!”

Five talented filmmakers have each been awarded $30,000 to bring their original short film projects to life, along with one-on-one mentorship from the selection jury and Vimeo’s Curation Team. Winners will gain access to state-of-the-art equipment powered by Nikon and RED for the highest possible production quality. This includes the new Z mount V-RAPTOR [X] and KOMODO-X cinema cameras, as well as Nikon’s collection of award-winning mirrorless cameras, including the Z9, Z8 and Z6III. Additionally, recipients will receive dedicated distribution support on Vimeo.com, with their films showcased at exclusive in-person screenings in New York City and Los Angeles.

Winning submissions from the inaugural 2025 program include:

Andrew J Rodriguez, Spaceboi: Convinced his father was taken by aliens, a Bronx boy interviews other kids with absent parents—until their stories reveal a deeper, more unsettling truth.

Annie Ning, The Only Man to Ever Exist: Arnie goes to the hospital seeking forgiveness after an accident. He will not leave until he gets it.

Carmen Pedrero, I remember the house was red: Paula is 28. Bruno is 55. When she was much younger, they had an affair on Facebook that led to his divorce. Now, after running into him years later, Paula sits at a barbecue with him and his new wife.

John C Kelley, The Ineffable Hum: Five drifting vignettes spanning a lifetime—snapshots of love, loss, addiction, and memory. Each unfolds in and around cars, which—as both vessel and witness—hold motion and memory.

Sofía Camargo, La Selva: When a stray dog follows them home, an overprotective immigrant mother and her daughters discover that healing begins with letting something in, not keeping everything out.



“The winners selected represent fresh ideas and brave storytelling,” said Naoki Onozato, President and CEO of Nikon Inc. “We are honored to play a part in helping them to deliver their creative vision to a broader audience and tell their unique stories.”

About Vimeo

Vimeo (NASDAQ: VMEO) is the world's most innovative video experience platform. We enable anyone to create high-quality video experiences to better connect and bring ideas to life. We proudly serve our community of millions of users – from creative storytellers to globally distributed teams at the world's largest companies – whose videos receive billions of views each month. Learn more at www.vimeo.com .

About Nikon

Nikon Inc. is a world leader in digital imaging, precision optics and technologies for photo and video capture; globally recognized for setting new standards in product design and performance for an award-winning array of equipment that enables visual storytelling and content creation. Nikon Inc. distributes consumer and professional Z series mirrorless cameras, digital SLR cameras, a vast array of NIKKOR and NIKKOR Z lenses, Speedlights and system accessories, Nikon COOLPIX® compact digital cameras and Nikon software products. For more information, dial (800) NIKON-US or visit www.nikonusa.com, which links all levels of photographers and visual storytellers to the Web's most comprehensive learning and sharing communities. Connect with Nikon on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram, Threads, and TikTok.

About RED

RED Digital Cinema, Inc., a Nikon Group company, is a leading manufacturer of professional digital cinema cameras and accessories. In 2006, RED began a revolution with the 4K RED ONE digital cinema camera. By 2008, RED had released the DSMC (Digital Stills and Motion Camera) system that allowed the same camera to be used on award winning features, television, commercials, music videos and magazine covers like “Vogue” and “Harper's Bazaar.” Today, RED cameras are being used on some of the most lauded movies and episodics, including award winners “Conclave,” “Mank,” “Squid Game,” “Hacks,” “Navalny,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” and “The Deepest Breath.” RED’s latest technology includes the highly advanced V-RAPTOR [X] and V-RAPTOR XL [X] systems, the flagship DSMC3 generation systems and the first available large format global shutter cinema cameras. The RED lineup also includes KOMODO-X and KOMODO, which features a global shutter sensor in a shockingly small and versatile form factor. Also available are RED Cine-Broadcast solutions and RED Connect, unlocking up to 8K 120FPS for live cinematic streaming from the V-RAPTOR line of cameras. Find additional information at RED.com.

Contact: Frank Filiatrault / frank.filiatrault@vimeo.com