Joybird’s Treehouse to Host Free Webinar on Academic Success for Underserved Students

Dallas, TX , July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joybird’s Treehouse, a culturally responsive education platform founded by veteran educator Joyce Caraway, today announced its second national webinar, “Master the Grade: Keys to Academic Success & Promotion – Round 2,” scheduled for Saturday, September 6, 2025, at 10:00 AM CST.

The webinar is designed to equip parents, caregivers, and educators with actionable strategies to support students in achieving grade-level promotion and academic growth, particularly in underserved communities.

Joybird’s Treehouse was developed to address literacy gaps among students by centering identity, heritage, and culturally affirming storytelling in its educational tools. The upcoming event builds upon the success of the organization’s initial launch earlier this year.

“Joybird’s Treehouse provides what many students have long needed—literacy resources that affirm their identity while strengthening academic skills,” said Joyce Caraway, founder and classroom teacher with over 15 years of experience.

Key Outcomes from Joybird’s Treehouse Literacy Approach Include:

Higher reading and writing scores

Increased classroom engagement

Consistent grade-level promotion

Improved student confidence and motivation

Caraway’s debut book, Someone Like Me, is currently in use across classrooms and community spaces, offering relatable content to inspire students to engage deeply with reading and writing.

The upcoming webinar will guide attendees through practical strategies that can be implemented at home or in the classroom to accelerate learning outcomes. Attendees will also gain access to supplemental resources developed by Caraway and her team.

Free Webinar Details

Event: Master the Grade: Keys to Academic Success & Promotion – Round 2

Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM CST

Audience: Parents, caregivers, and educators (Pre-K–12th Grade)

Register Now: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/ETLwJE0ZSt-iTiCMzqBgig

About Joybird’s Treehouse

Joybird’s Treehouse is an education-based platform that provides culturally relevant literacy tools for students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. Founded by educator Joyce Caraway, the platform is dedicated to closing academic achievement gaps by fostering identity-affirming literacy, comprehension, and self-expression.

Media Contact:

Joyce Caraway

Founder, Joybird’s Treehouse

joycecaraway@joybirdstreehouse.com