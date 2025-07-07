Healthcare ERP Market 2025 Leads with 37% North America Share, Oracle and Microsoft Dominates

Ottawa, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global healthcare ERP market size was valued at USD 7.99 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 16.06 billion by 2034, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The growing demand and need for data analysis and management of patient records, data with precision and easy accessibility with an automated system and solution, drives the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways

By region, North America dominated the healthcare ERP market share by 37% in 2024.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to have the fastest growth in the market in the forecast period.

By function, the finance & billing segment dominated the market in 2024.

By function, the inventory & material management segment is expected to grow the fastest in the market during the forecast period.

By deployment, the on-premises segment dominated the market in 2024.

By deployment, the cloud segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the forecast period.

By end use, the hospital segment dominated the healthcare ERP market in 2024.

By end use, the clinic segment is expected to grow significantly in the market during the forecast period.

What Is Meant by Healthcare ERP?

Healthcare ERP, or Enterprise Resource Planning, is a comprehensive software system that streamlines administrative, financial, and clinical operations within healthcare organizations. It aims to improve process efficiency, data accuracy, and communication, ultimately leading to better patient care. Key benefits include centralized data management, improved efficiency, enhanced patient care, and cost reduction through compliance and security.

Healthcare organizations face significant challenges in managing complex operations, strict regulations, and rising costs. ERP systems provide a robust solution by improving efficiency, patient care, and compliance. They help healthcare providers achieve operational excellence and deliver better patient value. The main modules used for management include patient management, financial management, supply chain management, human resource management, reporting, and analytics management.

What Are the Key Potential Opportunities Responsible for The Growth of The Healthcare ERP Market?

The key opportunity responsible for the growth of the healthcare ERP market is the increasing need and demand for operational efficiency and data-driven decision making in the healthcare sector and organizations in both the public and private sectors. The rising adoption of electronic health records helps manage and integrate patient data, which makes ERP an essential solution in the sector.

The need for operational efficiency, with the help of government initiatives and support for the adoption of digital healthcare technologies through funding, drives the growth. The growing adoption of healthcare cloud computing due to accessibility, scalability, and reduced infrastructure costs for both small and medium-sized healthcare organizations fuels the growth of the market and contributes to the expansion of the market globally.

What Are the Growing Trends Associated with The Healthcare ERP Market?

Patient care enhancement

The growing demand for improved patient management to enhance the patient experience through streamlining the data and records for easy accessibility is a growing trend.

Integration of AI

The growing demand for automated systems and for accurate data processing with accessibility to real-time data, integration of AI plays a major role, driving the growth.

Cloud adoption

Growing attention of the consumers for cloud and ring adoption due to its flexibility, cost effectiveness, and scalability solutions drives the growth of the market.

What Is the Growing Challenge in The Healthcare ERP Market?

The healthcare ERP market is dealing with several major challenges, such as high setup and ongoing costs, complicated integrations with older systems, resistance to change from users, data migration problems, and regulatory compliance issues. These challenges can make it tough for healthcare organizations, especially smaller ones with limited budgets, to adopt and successfully implement ERP systems.

To tackle these challenges, careful planning, solid change management strategies, and a commitment to ongoing improvement are essential. By understanding and proactively addressing these hurdles, healthcare organizations can set themselves up for successful ERP adoption and unlock the full potential of these systems.

Regional Analysis

How Did North America Dominate the Healthcare ERP Market In 2024?

North America dominated the healthcare ERP market share by 37% in 2024. The growth is driven by the growing adoption of automated and rapid digitalization in the region in all the sectors for management and accurate operation, for accessibility and scalability of the improved data management drives the growth of the market in the region.

The high and large healthcare spending, advanced infrastructure, and large number of healthcare providers in the region are another driver that fuels the growth of the market. Major players like Oracle, Microsoft, SAP, McKesson, and Infor play a major role in the growth of the market due to the wide adoption of cloud, and the growing streamlining of operations boosts the growth of the market and expansion of the market in the region.

According to Volza's Global Export data, the world shipped out 44,958 Healthcare shipments from November 2023 to October 2024 (TTM). These exports were handled by 2,614 global exporters to 2,719 buyers, showing a growth rate of 18% over the previous 12 months.

According to Volza's Global Export data, globally, India, the United States, and China are the top three exporters of healthcare. India is the global leader in healthcare exports with 77,395 shipments, followed closely by the United States with 36,460 shipments, and China in third place with 17,780 shipments.

U.S. Healthcare ERP Market Trends

Healthcare ERP adoption in the U.S. is steadily expanding as hospitals seek to integrate finance, HR, supply chain, and clinical operations. Driven by digital transformation and interoperability mandates, ERP systems now often integrate with EHRs, enhancing coordination, reducing administrative burden, and supporting value-based care models across large health systems.

The U.S. healthcare ERP market is valued at $2.17 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to $2.3 billion in 2025. By 2034, it is projected to reach approximately $3.83 billion, growing at an annual rate of 5.84% from 2025 to 2034. This growth is fueled by technological advancements and the increasing demand for better patient care.

Canadian healthcare organizations increasingly adopt ERP systems to streamline finance, HR, supply chain, and clinical operations. Provincial initiatives like Manitoba centralizing seven ERP platforms into one for inventory and PPE tracking using SAP and Power BI demonstrate this trend. National bodies like Canada Health Infoway and CIHI drive interoperability, e-prescribing integration, and data exchange frameworks supporting cross-system coordination.

What Made Asia Pacific Significantly Grow in The Healthcare ERP Market In 2024?

Asia Pacific is expected to have the fastest growth in the healthcare ERP market in the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the growing government investments for wider adoption of digitalization and infrastructural development in the region, which fuels the growth of the market.

The growing cloud adoption in the region for ease of access, lower maintenance costs, and control over operations further drives the growth of the market. Private equity investments in healthcare are also contributing to the growth of the market, with India emerging as a major recipient of these investments. These factors and drivers boost the growth of the market in the region and help in global expansion.

According to Volza's India Export data, India shipped out 196 Healthcare shipments from November 2023 to October 2024 (TTM). These exports were handled by 22 Indian exporters to 5 buyers.





According to China’s Ministry of Health and hospital associations, healthcare IT adoption covering ERP functions like billing, inventory, and clinical systems has rapidly expanded since the 2000s. Hospitals integrated ERP-based payment systems first, then clinical modules in recent years. Government “informatization” policy continues fueling growth at ~15% annually.

India’s healthcare ERP market is accelerating via government-led digitalization: Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission integrates payment, EHR, and insurance claim systems like NHCX (launched June 2024). State programs (e-, Aushadhi, iHMS) and Digital India policies are driving ~15% annual ERP adoption across billing, supply, inventory, and clinical functions.

Segmental Insights

By Function

The finance & billing segment dominated the Healthcare ERP market in 2024. The growth of the market is seen due to the growing adoption of ERP systems for streamlining the process to improve efficiency, reduce errors, and enhance the visibility of the sector among healthcare organizations. They are in increasing demand due to their benefits and key features offered like centralized financial management, insurance claims management, patient billing and payment processing, cost accounting and analysis, financial reporting and analytics, healthcare revenue cycle management, regulatory compliance, improved operational efficiency, and enhanced decision making to enhance the quality of patient care these factors and benefits attracts large adoption and supports the growth and expansion of the healthcare ERP market globally.

The inventory & material management segment is expected to have the fastest growth in the healthcare ERP market during the forecast period. The growth of the market is seen as it plays a crucial role in effective inventory and material management, along with streamlining operations and enhancing patient care by providing a centralized platform for optimization and management of data, which fuels the growth.

The key features and benefits offered, which drive the growth, are real-time inventory tracking, streamlining procurement, optimized stock levels, reduced costs, improved efficiency, and enhanced patient care with compliance and security along with integration of modules like financial management, human resource, and clinical operations for managing all the aspects of healthcare sector which drives the growth and expansion of the healthcare ERP market globally.

By Deployment

The on-premises segment dominated the healthcare ERP market in 2024. The growth of the segment in the market is driven due to the management of their data through ERP software within the same own infrastructure, which helps manage and improve accessibility and also maintains privacy in the healthcare sector, driving the growth.

The demand for a single and unified platform for managing patient records, billing inventory management, human resource management, and financial management are carried out for improving the efficiency, decision making, data accuracy and enhancing patient care driving the attention and increased adoption by the healthcare sector driving the growth and expansion of the healthcare ERP market globally.

The cloud segment is expected to have the fastest growth in the healthcare ERP market during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the rising demand from hospitals and other healthcare organizations for flexibility, scalable, and cost-effectiveness, which in managing the operations drives the growth.

The growth of the market is driven by the growth in the automated system integration to streamline operations, regulatory compliance, and improve data management, and analytics for cost effectiveness and improved systems for easy accessibility and decision making drives the growth of the market globally, contributing to the expansion of the market.

By End Use

How Did Product Segment Dominate the Healthcare ERP Market In 2024?

The hospitals segment dominated the healthcare ERP market in 2024. The rise in adoption of healthcare ERP systems is widely used in hospitals for various functions, for real-time and efficient data management for wide operations, and easy accessibility, which fuels the demand for the market.

The key benefits offered by the ERP in the hospital drive the growth of the market, are improved efficiency, enhanced data management, cost reduction, better patient care, regulatory compliance, informed decision making, and streamlined supply chain management increases the demand for the market driving the growth and expansion of the market globally.

The clinic segment is expected to experience significant growth in the healthcare ERP market during the forecast period. The demand for the integration of software systems for streamlining the operations in clinics by managing the activities and functions from a single platform drives the demand.

The growth of the market is seen in the clinic due to its benefits and features offered, which help in overall management and analysis, like patient management, financial management, supply chain management, human resource management, clinical workflow management, and reporting and analytics which drives the growth of the market supporting expansion and demand globally for healthcare ERP market.

Recent Developments

In May 2025, Oracle Health, the Cleveland Clinic, and G42 formed a strategic partnership to create an innovative AI-driven healthcare delivery platform. This collaboration seeks to enhance patient outcomes and public health management by harnessing the power of AI, large-scale data analytics, and intelligent clinical tools. The goal is to build secure, scalable, and accessible care models that advance health and longevity on a global scale.

In January 2025, Samsung teamed up with health tech company Eka Care to launch a new ‘Health Records’ feature within the Samsung Health app in India. Aligned with the Indian government’s Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), this initiative aims to simplify healthcare management by allowing users to seamlessly access, store, and manage their medical records digitally.

In January 2025, Cognizant’s recent launch of the Neuro AI Multi-Agent Accelerator and Multi-Agent Service Suite marks a major advancement in enterprise technology. These cutting-edge solutions are aimed at accelerating the integration of multi-agent systems, empowering businesses to optimize operations, improve process efficiency, and deliver highly personalized customer experiences.

In September 2024, Deloitte unveiled five industry-specific accelerators in collaboration with Workday, designed to support clients in transforming their financial, HR, and sector-specific operations across Banking, Health Care, Higher Education, and Technology and Media. These pre-configured solutions combine AI-powered tools with industry best practices, providing organizations with a strong foundation to fast-track their transformation initiatives.

Top Companies and Their Contributions to the Market

Company Latest Contribution Aptian Identified as a key player in forecasts projecting the global healthcare ERP market through to 2032, signaling ongoing growth and innovation. Cognizant Though specifics weren't found directly in ERP context, Cognizant continues digital transformation partnerships with hospitals globally, often integrating ERP modules into broader care systems. eClinicalWorks Leads in EHR/ERP convergence; recent integrations bolster financial and materials modules tightly coupled with patient workflows (company updates, 2025). Epic Systems Expanded its Cogito analytics suite powering population health, operations, mobile tools, and finance modules to reinforce ERP strengths in major academic centers. Google Supports healthcare ERP ecosystems via cloud-based infrastructure (Google Cloud for Healthcare) and AI-enabled financial/operational analytics deployed in partner hospitals. Infor Named among top healthcare ERP vendors in major 2025 market reports, highlighting its strong order-to-cash and supply-chain modules. Kareo Enhanced its integrated billing-EHR platform, adding automation in revenue-cycle workflows for clinics and small practices (2024–25 releases). Matiyas Solution Launched specialized ERP extensions tailored for regional clinics, featuring EMR connectivity and financial dashboards (Q1 2025 local release announcements). Microsoft Through Dynamics 365 and Azure, we rolled out new healthcare finance and operations AI tools, boosting analytics and compliance frameworks. Included in 2025 industry forecasts. Multiview Financial Software Added 100 hospitals (FY ending Mar 31, 2025), earned HFMA Peer-Reviewed status, and became OCHIN’s preferred ERP partner strengthening rural and community healthcare ERP reach.

Healthcare ERP Market Key Players List

Aptian

Cognizant

eClinicalWorks

Epic Systems Corporation

Google

Infor

Kareo

Matiyas Solution

Microsoft

Mutiview Financial Software

NextGen Healthcare

Oracle Corporation

Sage Group PLC

WebPT

Segments Covered in The Report

By Function

Finance & Billing

Inventory & Material Management

Supply Chain & Logistics Management

Patient Relationship Management

Others



By Deployment

On-Premises

Cloud

By End-Use

Hospitals

Clinics

Others



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





