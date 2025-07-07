NanoGraf Names Thomas Redd as Chief Executive Officer

CHICAGO, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoGraf , the largest silicon oxide anode material producer in the United States, today announced Thomas Redd as Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Francis Wang , who has led the company since 2015, will remain at NanoGraf as a technical advisor.

Redd’s appointment marks NanoGraf’s transition from R&D-driven growth to full commercial execution. He will direct the company’s expansion into new civilian markets, deepen existing defense partnerships, and oversee the ramp-up to large-scale domestic production at NanoGraf’s Chicago manufacturing facilities.

“NanoGraf combines three attributes that make scaling compelling: a defensible technology platform, an execution-tested team, and clear market momentum,” said Redd. “With a fraction of the capital raised by some peers, Francis and the team have already validated next-generation battery performance in the toughest field conditions. The task now is to manufacture at scale and meet demand.”

Redd brings more than 25 years of leadership in clean technology, advanced manufacturing, and resource-recovery businesses. As CEO of Continuus Materials, he commercialized a process that converts mixed plastic and fiber waste into composite roof-board products.

“Building and leading this team of accomplished and committed researchers and operators as CEO has been the great honor of my career,” said Wang. “We’ve made great progress getting next-gen battery technology into the hands that need it, and I’m excited to support Tom as he takes the reins. With the NanoGraf Board, I looked long and hard for the right person to lead NanoGraf in this new era of commercialization and manufacturing, and we found Tom to be the perfect fit. I’m proud of how far NanoGraf has come since I joined in 2015, and I am even more excited about where we’re going next.”

Redd joins NanoGraf following a number of recent milestones for the company. Since 2024, NanoGraf:

Wang, who joined as CEO in 2015, led the company through a period of intense technical advancement, commercialization, and recognition.

About Thomas Redd

Thomas Redd is NanoGraf's newly appointed CEO. A seasoned executive with expertise in clean technology and advanced manufacturing, Redd previously served as CEO of Continuus Materials, where he led the scaled production of recycled plastic and fiber into composite roof cover boards. Prior, he held CEO roles in clean tech where he led commercialization and fundraising efforts. Redd holds engineering degrees from the University of Virginia and Utah State University and an MBA from the Foster School of Business at the University of Washington.

About NanoGraf

NanoGraf is the largest silicon oxide anode material producer in the United States. Its patented silicon anode technology, Onyx™, improves energy density by 30% compared to synthetic graphite at cost parity on a per energy basis. NanoGraf’s silicon anode technology is in use by the military and is drop-in ready for use in any lithium-ion battery, across consumer, industrial, and defense applications. NanoGraf is a spinout of Northwestern University and Argonne National Laboratory. For more information, visit nanograf.com . To request samples of Onyx, contact Tim Porcelli, NanoGraf’s VP of Business Development .

