Big Data in Flight Operations Market to USD 20.15 Billion by 2032, Owing to Growing Emphasis on Real-Time Flight Efficiency Analytics | SNS Insider

Pune, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Data in Flight Operations Market Size Analysis:

“The SNS Insider report indicates Big Data in Flight Operations Market size was valued at USD 4.45 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 20.15 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 18.35% during the forecast period 2024–2032.”

The U.S. market was valued at USD 1.21 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 5.47 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 18.25 % from 2024 to 2032.

Growth is driven by the presence of major airlines, advanced aviation infrastructure, and high adoption of cloud-based analytics platforms.





Big Data in Flight Operations Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 4.45 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 20.15 Billion CAGR CAGR of 18.35% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Segments • By Component (Software, Services)



• By Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, On-Premises)



• By Application (Flight Operations Optimization, Predictive Maintenance, Air Traffic Management, Passenger Experience Management, Others)



• By End-User (Airlines, Airports, Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Providers, Others) Key Growth Drivers Rising demand for real-time analytics to enhance flight efficiency and operational decision-making across global airline fleets

By Components: Software Dominates, Services Grow Fastest

The software segment led the market in 2023 and held the revenue share of more than 65%, as it forms the backbone of any aviation management platform that is used for collecting, processing, and visualisation of complex aviation data. Flight analytics dashboards, data visualization tools, and route optimization platforms are becoming popular for airlines, allowing them to make real-time decisions. Software solutions cannot be missed concerning customizable modules and integration with flight planning systems.

During 2024–2032, the services segment is projected to record the fastest CAGR, due to the requirement for managed services, consulting, and real-time analytics support. Predictably, outsourcing services will be on a strong upswing as airlines will look toward well-developed data ecosystems, but they do not want the added complexity of building out internal expertise.

By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based Solutions Dominate and Grow Fastest

Cloud-based deployment dominated the market in 2023 and accounted for 69% of revenue share. and is also expected to register the fastest CAGR through 2032. The aviation sector is moving on from traditional systems to nimble, scalable, and economical cloud platforms. Real-time data sharing between airplanes, control centers, and analytics engines via cloud infrastructure enhances the speed of the decision-making process. Because of the flexibility, lower maintenance requirements, and also remote accessibility of cloud systems, airlines have a tendency to choose the comprehensive option. In addition, the growing constitution of trust in cloud-based aviation analytics due to the advancement of cybersecurity protocols is enhancing the rate of adoption.

By Applications: Flight Operations Optimization Dominates, Predictive Maintenance Grows Fastest

The Flight Operations Optimization segment dominated the market in 2023 and accounted for 35% of revenue share, due to its direct effects on cost savings and on-time performance. Airlines upload Big Data to minimize delays, optimize fuel routes, manage crew schedules and improve turnaround time.

Predictive Maintenance is projected to grow at the fastest pace through 2032. As big data algorithms are recognizing component wear, anomalies, and malfunctions before failure, airlines are moving from in-reactive to proactive maintenance. Predictive maintenance, therefore, is a high-value application, as it minimizes aircraft downtime, prolongs component life, and guarantees flight safety.

By End User: Airlines Dominate, MRO Providers Grow Fastest

Airlines were the dominant end users in 2023 as they invested a lot in big data systems to maximize operations, continually monitor operations, and ensure compliance. With enormous networks and direct customers, they require operational-level real-time analytics for agility.

Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Providers are projected to witness the fastest CAGR Due to the increasing requirement for data-based maintenance planning and aircraft health monitoring, Big data is being harnessed not only by the airline firms, but also by MRO firms, to enhance their service restoration time and to offer predictive insights to their airline customers.





By Region: North America Dominates, Asia-Pacific Grows Fastest

North America held the largest share of more than 38% of the Big Data in Flight Operations market in 2023, owing to established infrastructure, a high number of commercial flights, and early adoption of analytics. The innovations integrated into systems used to record and analyze flight data are often led by major U.S. carriers and aerospace firms, making this a regional nexus of technology.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, owing to the rapid expansion of fleet, the increasing number of regional carriers, and rising emphasis on safety & efficiency. Growing Government Initiatives to Support Aviation Digitization, China, India, and Southeast Asia

Recent Developments in Big Data in Flight Operations Market (2024)

February 2024 – GE Aerospace announced the integration of advanced AI-powered predictive analytics into its flight efficiency software suite, boosting real-time operational intelligence for airline partners.

announced the integration of advanced AI-powered predictive analytics into its flight efficiency software suite, boosting real-time operational intelligence for airline partners. April 2024 – Lufthansa Systems launched a new cloud-based flight analytics tool, NetLine/Ops++, enabling airlines to optimize crew utilization and reduce disruptions.

