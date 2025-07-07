In its 30th anniversary, the BRAVO Business Awards will honor visionary leadership from Mercado Libre, Embraer, FedEx, and Corporación Multi Inversiones

MIAMI, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Council of the Americas (COA) is pleased to announce the honorees for its 2025 BRAVO Business Awards, who will be celebrated at Miami’s Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove Hotel on October 16 during the 30th edition of the BRAVO Business Awards Gala and COA Symposium. Bringing together multinational and multilatina leaders, government figures, entrepreneurs, and investors, this year’s gala will celebrate a rich legacy of inspiring leadership and spotlight the dynamic forces driving Latin America’s boundless opportunities and shaping its future.

“As we mark three decades of the BRAVO Business Awards, our 2025 honorees truly embody the visionary leadership and transformative impact that define progress in Latin America,” said Susan Segal, President and CEO of Americas Society/Council of the Americas (AS/COA). “Driven by innovation and unwavering determination, their remarkable achievements not only reflect the rich legacy of this region, but also illuminate the path forward for its continued growth, prosperity, and rising global impact. We are immensely proud to celebrate these companies and individuals who are shaping the future of the Americas and making significant contributions to the U.S. and global markets through investment, job creation, and innovation.”

The 2025 honorees are as follows:

Mercado Libre will be honored with the BRAVO Company of a Generation Award . This recognizes the 25 years of breakthrough innovation, impactful leadership, and long-term value creation that have made Mercado Libre a symbol of Latin American entrepreneurship and the region’s most valuable company. The award will be accepted by Ariel Szarfsztejn , President of Commerce.

Francisco Gomes Neto, President & CEO of Embraer, will be honored with the BRAVO Transformational Leader of the Year Award for his exceptional leadership in guiding Embraer through a period of profound transformation and global expansion. He has successfully positioned the Brazilian aerospace company at the forefront of sustainable aviation and advanced mobility technologies.

Luiz R. Vasconcelos, President of FedEx Latin America & Caribbean, will be honored with the BRAVO Dynamic Leader of the Year Award for his role in driving innovation, improving regional connectivity, and strengthening the impact FedEx has on trade, logistics, and economic development across the Americas.

Corporación Multi Inversiones (CMI) will receive the BRAVO Corporate Legacy Award, accepted by Juan José Gutiérrez Mayorga, Chairman of CMI Foods, and Felipe Bosch Gutiérrez, Chairman of CMI Capital. The award recognizes the multigenerational enterprise for expanding across 15 countries while advancing its food business, clean energy projects, and sustainable development throughout Latin America and the United States.



Since 1995, the BRAVO Business Awards have stood as the premier recognition of excellence and leadership across Latin America and the Caribbean. For three decades, these prestigious awards have honored the groundbreaking companies and individuals shaping the region’s economic and social development through innovation, inclusive growth, and sustainable progress. Including the 2025 honorees, the BRAVO Business Awards have recognized over 200 leading executives and companies that reflect an unparalleled commitment to advancing the Americas.

“Our 2025 honorees represent the values and forward-thinking spirit that have established the BRAVO Business Awards as Latin America’s leading platform for influential achievement,” said Maria Lourdes Teran, Vice President of AS/COA Miami and Chair of the BRAVO Business Awards. “These exceptional companies and leaders are not only setting new benchmarks for excellence in the private sector, but are also paving the way for a future of greater prosperity and impactful change across the Americas. It is a profound honor to recognize their transformative contributions on such a special year for us.”

The Council of the Americas Symposium, held the morning of the BRAVO Business Awards, will bring together CEOs, senior executives, and thought leaders to discuss Latin America’s role in the global agenda. Topics will include geopolitics, sustainability, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and investment opportunities across the region.

For more information, visit http://www.as-coa.org/bravo2025 .

