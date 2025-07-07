Dassault Systèmes : Half-year statement of the Liquidity contract entered into with Oddo BHF SCA

Press Release

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — July 7, 2025

Half-year statement of the Liquidity contract entered into with Oddo BHF SCA

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) announces that the following resources appeared on June 30, 2025 on the liquidity contract entered into with Oddo BHF SCA implemented on January 7, 2015 and updated on June 18, 2019:

857,760 Dassault Systèmes shares, and

€6,017,034.60 in cash.

It is reminded that:

1. at the time of the implementation of the liquidity contract, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:





0 Dassault Systèmes shares;





€10,000,000 in cash.

2. Pursuant to the amendment dated October 26, 2017, an additional contribution of €5,000,000 was made, increasing from €10,000,000 to €15,000,000 the resources of the liquidity agreement.





3. Pursuant to the amendment dated December 13, 2018, an additional contribution of €5,000,000 was made, increasing from €15,000,000 to €20,000,000 the resources of the liquidity agreement.





4. At the time of implementation of the latest liquidity contract on June 18, 2019, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:





62,557 Dassault Systèmes stocks, and;

€17,496,140.38 in cash.





From January 1 to June 30, 2025 the following transactions have been carried out:

17,751 purchases;

19,411 sales.

During the same period, the volume of securities traded, amounted to:

3,643,224 Dassault Systèmes stocks and €126,147,082.30 purchases;

3,456,479 Dassault Systèmes stocks and €121,024,482.91 sales.

___________

PURCHASES SALES Date Transactions quantity Securities quantity Amount in EUR Transactions quantity Securities quantity Amount in EUR Total 17,751 3,643,224 126,147,082.30 19,411 3,456,479 121,024,482.91 02/01/2025 116 23,300 774,615.00 99 16,000 532,836.20 03/01/2025 116 22,000 717,600.00 19 3,000 98,150.00 06/01/2025 - - - 338 55,000 1,846,030.00 07/01/2025 112 30,000 1,032,735.05 178 35,000 1,206,390.00 08/01/2025 233 41,000 1,407,168.00 218 44,000 1,513,342.09 09/01/2025 146 24,118 827,832.74 182 30,000 1,032,100.00 10/01/2025 275 47,000 1,607,700.00 80 15,000 517,870.00 13/01/2025 203 35,000 1,177,810.00 292 44,625 1,507,672.50 14/01/2025 199 29,000 987,920.00 103 21,250 725,767.50 15/01/2025 233 41,000 1,391,860.00 233 41,000 1,397,607.65 16/01/2025 73 33,000 1,128,830.00 256 43,000 1,474,340.00 17/01/2025 56 9,250 318,825.00 184 32,250 1,115,922.50 20/01/2025 168 31,000 1,075,669.22 214 38,000 1,321,535.00 21/01/2025 150 23,010 800,766.20 203 38,000 1,327,020.00 22/01/2025 49 7,111 253,994.36 226 35,000 1,251,802.96 23/01/2025 159 27,000 970,780.00 152 31,000 1,117,210.00 24/01/2025 41 7,000 253,029.98 128 45,000 1,638,012.52 27/01/2025 267 45,000 1,646,032.80 190 53,000 1,947,390.00 28/01/2025 61 10,000 372,135.00 169 27,000 1,009,520.00 29/01/2025 140 24,000 907,340.00 235 37,000 1,404,194.26 30/01/2025 159 29,250 1,101,300.00 151 27,000 1,018,900.00 31/01/2025 118 27,500 1,044,075.00 169 30,000 1,141,730.00 03/02/2025 164 34,000 1,261,077.50 119 21,000 782,980.00 04/02/2025 134 30,000 1,125,220.00 309 90,000 3,505,300.00 05/02/2025 101 17,000 684,550.00 190 31,000 1,254,410.00 24/02/2025 91 16,000 629,087.60 100 15,135 596,021.15 25/02/2025 169 33,000 1,289,737.38 54 10,000 392,830.00 26/02/2025 168 32,500 1,269,362.94 218 37,500 1,466,047.50 27/02/2025 282 50,000 1,920,850.00 84 12,000 463,210.00 28/02/2025 229 42,000 1,585,350.00 145 30,500 1,155,159.33 03/03/2025 17 2,000 77,320.00 289 48,000 1,869,735.00 04/03/2025 311 47,000 1,825,295.42 116 17,000 665,656.99 05/03/2025 198 30,000 1,175,247.32 304 46,000 1,808,200.49 06/03/2025 140 22,000 868,880.00 454 69,500 2,780,452.20 07/03/2025 343 53,000 2,099,740.00 111 17,000 676,152.00 10/03/2025 237 35,000 1,386,013.40 416 65,250 2,599,852.80 11/03/2025 304 55,000 2,175,442.24 94 15,000 601,718.98 12/03/2025 232 36,000 1,399,125.00 160 27,000 1,057,350.00 13/03/2025 220 35,529 1,367,220.16 149 25,250 976,092.50 14/03/2025 127 23,000 885,965.00 286 48,000 1,859,300.00 17/03/2025 200 34,000 1,329,457.12 237 37,000 1,449,989.55 18/03/2025 264 40,250 1,566,046.16 143 22,000 860,979.24 19/03/2025 108 20,250 786,668.82 242 35,000 1,362,745.16 20/03/2025 253 40,000 1,563,477.80 273 43,000 1,685,279.50 21/03/2025 275 46,000 1,780,414.10 142 23,000 892,582.46 24/03/2025 338 50,000 1,921,644.88 259 40,000 1,545,258.86 25/03/2025 103 17,000 652,538.71 225 32,000 1,232,644.20 26/03/2025 252 65,000 2,474,240.00 19 3,000 116,030.00 27/03/2025 132 42,500 1,558,525.00 159 32,500 1,198,172.75 28/03/2025 88 47,000 1,707,171.01 85 15,000 545,634.50 31/03/2025 99 33,000 1,169,620.00 6 1,000 35,817.50 01/04/2025 216 35,000 1,230,850.00 223 39,000 1,375,025.00 02/04/2025 151 26,060 920,782.60 214 34,000 1,203,199.00 03/04/2025 222 38,000 1,310,720.00 - - - 04/04/2025 362 57,000 1,903,281.95 226 42,000 1,416,930.75 07/04/2025 117 51,000 1,592,845.40 87 21,000 673,318.56 08/04/2025 27 18,000 581,920.00 309 50,000 1,629,360.00 09/04/2025 218 70,000 2,230,118.80 235 40,000 1,284,390.00 10/04/2025 215 47,000 1,574,285.00 251 51,000 1,759,210.00 11/04/2025 203 53,000 1,709,245.00 132 22,000 710,050.00 14/04/2025 226 35,000 1,151,310.14 263 42,000 1,386,405.93 15/04/2025 2 25 826.25 188 30,000 999,100.00 16/04/2025 175 28,000 923,617.56 147 26,000 863,600.00 17/04/2025 249 44,000 1,457,075.00 86 12,000 399,933.58 22/04/2025 70 24,000 781,360.00 168 27,000 883,843.14 23/04/2025 15 10,000 338,950.00 168 31,000 1,054,693.00 24/04/2025 72 54,000 1,684,530.00 - - - 25/04/2025 52 19,000 611,687.60 170 28,000 908,240.00 28/04/2025 124 46,000 1,491,040.00 129 22,000 719,170.00 29/04/2025 72 28,168 911,371.44 193 30,000 972,220.00 30/04/2025 91 32,000 1,034,550.00 306 58,000 1,888,339.64 02/05/2025 63 33,000 1,097,235.00 284 59,000 1,964,299.04 05/05/2025 105 38,000 1,265,266.84 116 37,367 1,245,212.43 06/05/2025 145 43,500 1,438,685.66 152 29,500 976,855.08 07/05/2025 133 41,000 1,357,250.00 162 46,500 1,540,905.00 08/05/2025 40 14,000 467,180.00 79 20,000 669,480.00 09/05/2025 51 16,443 553,229.36 154 27,500 926,505.00 12/05/2025 110 33,000 1,121,360.00 290 49,000 1,671,732.50 13/05/2025 64 17,500 596,120.00 215 37,500 1,280,922.50 14/05/2025 130 32,500 1,104,919.34 27 4,000 137,275.00 15/05/2025 162 29,000 980,819.39 176 33,000 1,117,975.00 16/05/2025 112 22,000 747,500.00 117 19,750 672,948.00 19/05/2025 59 18,000 607,740.00 83 14,000 473,365.00 20/05/2025 54 17,500 596,440.00 131 20,500 699,440.00 21/05/2025 115 28,500 965,090.00 200 35,000 1,188,305.00 22/05/2025 129 35,000 1,182,650.00 172 28,500 964,669.94 23/05/2025 118 40,500 1,360,714.91 115 22,000 745,220.90 26/05/2025 76 11,000 367,442.50 54 8,750 293,387.50 27/05/2025 98 16,500 553,547.88 118 23,250 781,008.36 28/05/2025 184 31,000 1,039,814.42 164 28,000 940,433.08 29/05/2025 154 26,000 871,522.50 91 17,250 582,202.50 30/05/2025 182 30,000 992,161.86 119 21,000 695,730.00 02/06/2025 202 43,500 1,410,595.00 68 10,000 325,640.00 03/06/2025 258 46,000 1,487,034.71 275 46,000 1,489,622.69 04/06/2025 90 18,000 589,167.17 278 50,821 1,667,189.13 05/06/2025 274 46,096 1,511,153.75 182 28,000 921,580.00 06/06/2025 230 53,000 1,715,260.00 228 41,000 1,338,140.00 09/06/2025 97 45,000 1,450,570.00 174 45,000 1,452,670.00 10/06/2025 187 38,000 1,224,720.00 182 34,000 1,098,331.52 11/06/2025 277 40,000 1,287,904.94 119 19,000 613,582.50 12/06/2025 192 31,000 988,336.84 197 35,000 1,118,430.00 13/06/2025 184 38,000 1,201,200.00 122 24,000 761,350.00 16/06/2025 73 14,000 448,100.00 137 26,000 831,950.00 17/06/2025 232 42,000 1,336,324.40 169 26,000 829,416.30 18/06/2025 157 28,000 884,886.94 110 15,000 476,026.18 19/06/2025 211 46,000 1,428,300.00 143 24,000 746,995.30 20/06/2025 185 32,000 987,545.00 151 26,000 804,221.50 23/06/2025 190 38,000 1,164,454.44 152 27,250 836,674.21 24/06/2025 137 28,000 869,920.00 144 30,000 938,930.00 25/06/2025 182 33,000 1,022,557.50 157 24,031 748,909.37 26/06/2025 184 34,000 1,036,637.50 100 19,250 586,870.00 27/06/2025 184 31,000 957,732.50 299 50,000 1,544,137.94 30/06/2025 209 35,864 1,104,319.30 103 20,000 617,970.00

____________

Attachment