Japan Data-Center Portfolio Database: 500 MW+ Power Capacity to Hit 1.5 GW by 2025 - 110+ Facilities Catalogued Alongside 46 New Centers; Tokyo Leads with 1.3 GW, Osaka Follows with 440 MW Additions

More than 500 MW of power capacity is expected to be added in Japan's upcoming data centers by 2025, bringing the total capacity to 2.3GW. Tokyo will add more than 1 GW of new data center capacity, followed by Osaka.
Japan is home for 110+ data centers and will add more than 15 data centers in 2025
This database covers the Japan data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 115 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 46 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Akashi, Chiba, Ginoza, Hokkaido, Kitakyushu, Kobe, Matsue, Nago, Okinawa, Osaka, Oyama, Saitama, Sanda, Shirakawa, Shiroi, Takamatsu, Tatebayashi, Tokyo, Tomakomai City, Tsukuba City, Yokohama etc.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2024)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (115 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Tokyo Tama Campus or DC3.)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (46 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
INVESTORS/OPERATORS COVERED
- AGS,AirTrunk
- ARTERIA Networks Corporation
- Asia Pacific Land (APL)
- AT TOKYO
- Canon IT Solutions
- Colt Data Centre Services
- CTC
- CyrusOne KEP
- Digital Edge,EdgeConneX
- Empyrion DC
- Equinix
- ESR
- Fujitsu
- Gaw Capital & GDS Services
- GLP (Ada Infrastructure)
- Goodman
- IDC Frontier
- Internet Initiative Japan
- Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)
- Keppel Data Centres and Mitsui Fudosan
- MC Digital Realty
- MIRAIT ONE Corporation
- netXDC (SCSK)
- NEXTDC
- NTT Communications
- OneAsia Network
- OPTAGE
- Princeton Digital Group
- Qualysite Technologies
- SAKURA internet
- SC Zeus Data Centers
- Singtel and Hitachi
- Skyy Development
- SoftBank & IDC Frontier
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)
- STACK Infrastructure
- Telehouse (KDDI)
- TIS INTEC Group
- Ubitus
- Vantage Data Centers
- Yondr Group
- Marubeni Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
