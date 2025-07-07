Japan Data-Center Portfolio Database: 500 MW+ Power Capacity to Hit 1.5 GW by 2025 - 110+ Facilities Catalogued Alongside 46 New Centers; Tokyo Leads with 1.3 GW, Osaka Follows with 440 MW Additions

Dublin, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

More than 500 MW of power capacity is expected to be added in Japan's upcoming data centers by 2025, bringing the total capacity to 2.3GW. Tokyo will add more than 1 GW of new data center capacity, followed by Osaka.

Japan is home for 110+ data centers and will add more than 15 data centers in 2025

This database covers the Japan data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 115 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 46 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Akashi, Chiba, Ginoza, Hokkaido, Kitakyushu, Kobe, Matsue, Nago, Okinawa, Osaka, Oyama, Saitama, Sanda, Shirakawa, Shiroi, Takamatsu, Tatebayashi, Tokyo, Tomakomai City, Tsukuba City, Yokohama etc.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2025-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Quarter Rack (1/4)

Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)

Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (115 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Tokyo Tama Campus or DC3.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (46 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

INVESTORS/OPERATORS COVERED

AGS,AirTrunk

ARTERIA Networks Corporation

Asia Pacific Land (APL)

AT TOKYO

Canon IT Solutions

Colt Data Centre Services

CTC

CyrusOne KEP

Digital Edge,EdgeConneX

Empyrion DC

Equinix

ESR

Fujitsu

Gaw Capital & GDS Services

GLP (Ada Infrastructure)

Goodman

IDC Frontier

Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)

Keppel Data Centres and Mitsui Fudosan

MC Digital Realty

MIRAIT ONE Corporation

netXDC (SCSK)

NEXTDC

NTT Communications

OneAsia Network

OPTAGE

Princeton Digital Group

Qualysite Technologies

SAKURA internet

SC Zeus Data Centers

Singtel and Hitachi

Skyy Development

SoftBank & IDC Frontier

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)

STACK Infrastructure

Telehouse (KDDI)

TIS INTEC Group

Ubitus

Vantage Data Centers

Yondr Group

Marubeni Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

