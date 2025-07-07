BAY Miner launches AI-optimized cloud mining platform to support BTC and SOL mining using green energy

Chicago, IL, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAY Miner launches an AI-optimized cloud mining platform that supports efficient Bitcoin (BTC) and Solana (SOL) mining using renewable energy, without the need for hardware management or complex technical configuration to participate.

Faced with the challenges of high energy consumption and low efficiency in computing power allocation in crypto mining, BAY Miner solves the above problems by combining advanced AI computing power optimization technology with clean energy such as solar energy, wind energy, and hydropower, making crypto mining sustainable and in line with the focus of ESG investors.





Highlights of technical innovation

AI computing power optimization

BAY Miner uses advanced AI algorithms to dynamically allocate computing power according to real-time network conditions and energy efficiency requirements, reducing energy waste and improving mining efficiency, allowing users to participate in BTC and SOL mining stably without complex technical operations.

Green energy integration

The platform's global data center is driven by renewable energy such as solar energy, wind energy, and hydropower, reducing carbon emissions and environmental impact, and supporting the ESG sustainable development concept.

Hardware-free participation

Users can participate in crypto mining in the cloud without purchasing or managing mining machines, reducing the threshold for participation and technical complexity, and adapting to the demand for flexible mining methods in the crypto market.

Real-time transparent monitoring

BAY Miner provides a real-time transparent panel, where users can view computing power allocation, mining progress and energy usage status at any time, increasing the controllability and trust of the participation process.

Security and stability

The platform uses multiple encryption and security measures to protect user account security, ensure the stability of computing power allocation and mining operations, and continue to operate even during BTC halving or network fluctuations.

How to participate

Step 1: Register an account

Visit the BAY Miner official website and quickly register an account using your email address. You can get started without purchasing or managing any hardware.

Step 2: Choose a plan

Choose a suitable cloud mining plan based on your personal investment goals and budget, and flexibly participate in Bitcoin (BTC) and Solana (SOL) mining.

Step 3: Real-time monitoring

Through the platform's intuitive real-time transparent panel, users can monitor computing power allocation, daily income, and mining progress to ensure that the participation process is clear and controllable.

Step 4: Flexible adjustment

According to market dynamics and personal strategies, users can adjust mining plans at any time to achieve flexible participation and asset allocation.

Step 5: Join the affiliate program

Users can also choose to participate in the BAY Miner affiliate program to obtain additional income by inviting others to register and participate in mining, and expand the source of passive income in crypto.

Users can easily register through the BAY Miner platform, flexibly choose mining plans without hardware, monitor BTC and SOL mining progress in real time and transparently, and easily participate in sustainable crypto investment.

According to the latest industry data and blockchain statistical analysis, AI and sustainable mining have become key areas of focus for investors concerned about ESG. A spokesperson for BAY Miner said: "We believe that crypto mining can be efficient and sustainable, and the platform enables users to easily participate in the crypto market with low barriers through AI and green energy infrastructure."

Future Outlook:

BAY Miner plans to continue to expand its green mining infrastructure to meet the upcoming Bitcoin halving cycle and Solana's growing popularity, providing investors with a sustainable way to participate in crypto mining.





