UniBoAT – University of Bologna crowned overall winner at the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge

MONACO, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After four intense days, the Yacht Club de Monaco concluded the 12th edition of the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge. Uniboat-University of Bologna Argonauts Team, supported by Sanlorenzo, was crowned overall champion, and for the fourth time, they won the Energy Class (2021,2022,2023 and 2025) . At the Challenge, major industry players and young engineers combined their expertise to accelerate the sector's energy transition. This year again, HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco, President of the Yacht Club de Monaco, was keen to meet the students, stopping at paddock to discover the latest advances and following the races up close from the pontoon. “This edition was quite unique. The event itself was quite unique because it is impossible to find so many young engineers working for the sustainability of the yachting industry at the same place at the same time. Monaco is still the place where we can be in advance and for that reason we are Capital of Advanced Yachting”, said Bernard d'Alessandri, YCM General Secretary. “We are very proud to host and to work with young generations and it is beautiful to see people from everywhere in the world heading to the same direction”, he added.

Winners of the slalom and endurance event, first in the speed record with a new Energy Class record (26.63 knots), tied with compatriots Elettra UniGe - Università di Genova, and winners of the Innovation Prize and Design Prize, the Italians from UniBoat-University of Bologna Argonauts Team impressed both at sea and ashore.

“It's our fifth edition here participating in Monaco. We had some problems with hydrogen last year and this year we won every single race. We got first place so it couldn't have gone better for us”, said Tecla Costa, who's part of the team. Working on their boat named 'Futura', there are around 30 people of different departments, from structural to powertrain, from hydrogen to marketing and aerodynamics, to better develop the project in every aspect of it. Their dominance is based on an accomplished, seamless technical approach: propulsion system design optimised to maximise manoeuvrability, a high-performance reliable battery, fine-tuned transmission system, and above all in-house development of a counter-rotating traction engine that ensured outstanding performance. Added to all that, a lighter boat and rigorous training regime for the pilots made all the difference against very high-level opponents. “We won every race today so I'm very happy with the result and we look forward the next competition in Olbia”, added team pilot Massimiliano Scalzulli. Second place of the podium went to another Italian University. It is team Elettra UniGe with their high efficiency catamaran with a 32 kW motor and 9.66 kWh battery, innovative L-drive system and 3D-printed propellers to maximize performance and energy use. Bronze medal went to the Croatian team Adria Racing and their high-perfomance modular catamaran powered by a 20 kW electric motor featuring a 10 kWh battery, carbon-Kevlar composite cockpit and real-time satellite telemetry.

This edition saw the introduction of the AI Class for autonomous boats, won by Antwerp Solar Boat Team (University of Antwerp, Belgium). Three major trends emerged: the growing role of artificial intelligence for energy management, the maturity of hydrogen technologies, and the development of toroidal propellers to reduce underwater noise pollution. The overall speed record of the event was broken with Frauscher Boats (Open Sea Class) reaching 49.84 knots.

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation Sustainable Yachting Technology Award, worth €25,000, recognizes the team whose solutions demonstrate measurable impact. Winner: Alma Mater Studiorum-Universiity of Bologna. The AI Class Winner was Antwerp Solar Boat Team - University of Antwerp – Belgium, with an AI navigation system that analyzes visual data from onboard cameras and enables real-time object recognition and autonomous steering logic.

This 12th edition has seen 42 teams, 20 nationalities, 29 universities, and more than 1,000 students on deck. Among the competing teams – coming from different parts of the world, from India to Indonesia, from Italy to Qatar, from France to Portugal, some have once again pushed technological boundaries this year, particularly in the Energy Class category. In four years, battery storage capacity has almost doubled at equivalent weight, while improving safety, a tangible sign of the progress made. The event has also reached a milestone in terms of participation, with more boats competing and growing industry involvement.

Two major conferences brought together international experts to discuss innovation, hydrogen and alternative fuels. In line with its commitment to responsible yachting, the SEA Index, developed by YCM, ha announced two key partnerships: one with AtmoSud to assess fine particles PM and Nox emissions, and the other with Bureau Veritas to develop a voluntary system for underwater noise assessment. The developments reflect a shared desire to measure the overall impact of yachts and support the industry in ways to reduce its environmental footprint.

