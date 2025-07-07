Media Advisory: Roadside Memorial Sign in Niagara-on-the-Lake Honours Ashley Marie Vaillancourt Killed in Impaired Driving Crash

OAKVILLE, Ontario, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada will host a ceremony to unveil a new roadside memorial sign in honour of Ashley Marie Vaillancourt, who was tragically killed by an impaired driver on July 9, 2022, in Niagara-on-the-Lake. The unveiling ceremony will take place on the anniversary of the crash, at the crash site across from 1870 York Road in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Ashley Marie was 34 years old when she was a passenger in a car driven by her spouse on their way home from a wedding. While traveling on York Road, between Concession 1 Road and Concession 2 Road, the vehicle left the roadway, veered onto a gravel shoulder, flipped onto its roof, and crashed into a rocky culvert before coming to rest in a driveway. The passenger side of the vehicle took the brunt of the impact. Ashley Marie was trapped inside the wreckage and died at the scene, leaving behind her 10-year-old daughter.

Media are invited to attend and hear from guests. Interviews and photo opportunities will be available.

Date & Time: Wednesday, July 9, 2025 at 11 a.m. Location: Across from 1870 York Road in Niagara-on-the-Lake Guests: Niagara-on-the-Lake Lord Mayor, Gary Zalepa MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer, Dawn Regan Ashley’s mom, Darlene Jones Ashley’s sister, Charlene Jones Ashley’s sister, Victoria Joss Ashley’s brother, Chris Taylor Ashley’s friend, Jen Pritchard

Roadside memorial signs are a powerful way to honour victims and to remind motorists about the tragic and lasting consequences of impaired driving. MADD Canada thanks Ashley Marie’s family and friends for their courage, and the City of Niagara-on-the-Lake for its support in establishing the roadside memorial sign.

For more information, contact:

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or ankongmeneck@madd.ca