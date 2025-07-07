RI Mining Launches New Mobile Cloud Mining Platform, Empowering Global Users with Secure Passive Crypto Income

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the global cryptocurrency adoption rate continues to rise, RIMining officially announced the launch of its new mobile cloud mining application, dedicated to providing users with a more convenient, secure, and sustainable way to earn crypto assets - all you need is a mobile phone to start your mining journey anytime, anywhere.

The launch of this app completely breaks the reliance of traditional mining on expensive hardware, technical barriers and complex configurations. Now, anyone can easily start cloud mining through their mobile phones and automatically obtain daily income from mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, etc.







Sneak peek at application highlights

Optimized for mobile devices: The interface is simple and easy to operate, and users can easily check the contract status, daily income, and initiate withdrawals at any time.

Bank-level security: Built-in McAfee® protection and Cloudflare® DDoS defense system ensures that user data and asset transactions are fully encrypted.

Green energy driven: RIMining global data centers use renewable clean energy and practice the concept of environmentally friendly mining.

Global Support Network: Supports more than 10 languages, covers more than 190 countries and regions, and has 24/7 customer service response, truly global accessibility.

“Our mission is simple - to make it easy for more people to participate in the crypto world and benefit from it,” said a RIMining spokesperson. “This app is not only a mining tool, but also a financial portal tailored for mobile users.”

Daily reward mechanism, easy to get started with zero threshold

New users can enjoy a $15 welcome bonus upon registration, and can experience it without recharging, which greatly reduces the threshold for novices to try out the water. At the same time, RI Mining provides a variety of flexible cloud mining contracts to meet the different needs of small-scale trial to high-end investors. For example:

Basic computing power contract: Invest $100, contract period 2 days, daily income $4, total income at maturity $108

Intermediate computing power contract: Invest $3,000, contract period 10 days, daily income $45, total income $3,450

Advanced computing power contract: Invest $20,000, contract period 30 days, daily income $400, total income $32,000

All earnings are automatically settled every 24 hours. When the account balance reaches $100, you can initiate a withdrawal or reinvest to earn more earnings.

Three easy steps to start daily passive income

1.Register an account: Visit www.rimining.com, register using your email address, and enjoy a $15 registration bonus.

2.Select the contract configuration plan: Select BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, SOL, LTC and other mainstream currency mining contracts according to your budget and goals. The platform AI automatically completes the computing power allocation and profit optimization.

3.Daily automatic settlement: After the contract is opened, the mining process is automatically run by the system. Daily income will be automatically credited to the account, and users can view the details in real time in the App and withdraw or reinvest at any time.

About RI Mining

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in the UK, RIMining is the world's leading cloud mining platform with over 18,000,000 registered users, operating more than 80 mining farms, and covering more than 190 countries and regions around the world. The platform always adheres to the concepts of compliance, safety, and environmental protection, and provides low-threshold, multi-currency, and automated crypto asset mining services to global users.

By simplifying operational processes, strengthening the concept of sustainable development and providing a stable income model, RIMining is redefining the new standard of passive income in the crypto world.

The future of digital wealth starts with RI Mining mobile cloud mining

As crypto assets become increasingly popular, the new mobile cloud mining platform launched by RIMining is becoming a new path to passive income for global users with its advantages of "zero threshold, high returns, sustainability, and operation anytime, anywhere". Whether you are a crypto novice or a professional investor, you only need a mobile phone to join this new trend of connecting global users and promoting the popularization of digital wealth.

Visit www.rimining.com or download the APP now, register an account, and start your cloud mining journey with automatic daily settlement. RIMining is safe, convenient, and environmentally friendly, allowing everyone to easily seize the next round of wealth opportunities.

Media Contact:

Email: info@rimining.com

Website: www.rimining.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.