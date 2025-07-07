Unipart named the UK’s number one logistics provider by CILT

OXFORD, United Kingdom, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unipart, the supply chain performance improvement partner, has today been named the top logistics provider in the UK, securing the number one position in the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport’s (CILT) prestigious annual Top 30 Logistics Providers list.

This is Unipart’s first appearance in the top 30 list, with criteria for inclusion updated this year to encompass a comprehensive range of performance metrics, including commitment to people, safety, and sustainability.

Darren Leigh, Unipart CEO, said: "We are incredibly proud to debut on CILT's Top 30 Logistics Providers list at number one for 2025. This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our 12,000 colleagues and the strong partnerships we've built. It validates the success of our three-year growth strategy, which has transformed Unipart from a service provider into a supply chain performance improvement partner. This recognition fuels our commitment to our people, safety, and sustainability, all of which are deeply embedded in our culture."

Unipart marked record financial performance last year, capping two consecutive years of growth. This success is a direct outcome of Unipart's strategic transformation over the last three years, evolving from a traditional service provider into a supply chain performance improvement partner, a shift embodied by its ‘Performance in Motion’ brand repositioning.

Significant achievements over the past three years include:

building supply chain resilience in the UK through the acquisition of composite manufacturing capability and in Australia through the acquisition of rail bearing and axle maintenance capabilities

launching in the high-growth markets of Vietnam and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

validation of near-term and 2040 greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets by the Science Based Targets initiative

becoming the first organisation to achieve the British Safety Council ‘treble’, with world-class sustainability, safety and wellbeing audit scores

an 85% response rate to the 2024 employee engagement survey with upper quartile levels of engagement.



Unipart is committed to creating efficient, resilient and sustainable supply chains. It is helping customers achieve this through solutions like Eco Insight, which is helping customers cut energy use by up to 90%, and major initiatives like eliminating single-use plastics from key customer supply chains. Through remote condition monitoring technology it is helping customers in the rail sector to extend asset life through predictive maintenance. Unipart continues to invest in future capabilities through revitalised apprenticeship and graduate programs, ensuring sustained growth and leadership in the supply chain sector.

The full CILT Top 30 Logistics Providers list is available via the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport.

Read an interview with Unipart CEO Darren Leigh in the CILT Focus magazine.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at Unipart named the UK’s number one logistics provider by CILT - Unipart