GoGoGrandparent Launches New Advocacy Program for Seniors: GoGoCare Goes Beyond Rides and Deliveries to Help Members Navigate Complex Healthcare Situations

SAN FRANCISCO, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoGoGrandparent , the first on-demand ride, delivery and care services designed to help aging adults continue to live independently, today announced that after a successful pilot, its GoGoCare advocacy program for members is now available across the U.S.

GoGoGrandparent is known primarily for its ride and delivery services for seniors - members order service via a simple phone call, no smartphone or app required. Drivers are screened to help ensure they can meet the needs of older adults (for instance, by helping with walkers or foldable wheelchairs). GoGo operators also monitor rides en route and will proactively contact drivers and/or riders should any issues or questions arise.

GoGoCare is a telephone-based support service designed to help older adults and their families navigate the often-overwhelming healthcare system. Led by experienced nurses, care professionals, social workers and senior living experts, GoGoCare is not a replacement for medical providers—it's a trusted partner and advocate that fills in the gaps, provides peace of mind, and ensures that GoGo members never have to figure things out alone.

The GoGoCare team works directly with members and their families to provide tailored support—whether that means answering complex insurance questions, helping coordinate post-hospital care, or just being a friendly voice checking in on how someone is doing.

GoGoCare’s hands-on real-time support helps members stay independent, safe and connected. Services include:

Wellness Check-ins

Care Navigation

Hospital & Recovery Follow-Ups

Prescription & Pharmacy Support

Insurance Navigation

Access to Local Support Services

Advocacy in Complex Situations



GoGoGrandparent co-founder, CEO and Professional Grandson Justin Boogaard (who was inspired by his grandmother to start the company) said, "We found we were fielding more calls from members who needed extra support - not just rides and deliveries but also help navigating more complex situations. For instance, we had a client that needed help preparing for surgery and arranging post-op care. Another needed help getting grab bars installed in her bathroom. GoGoCare was designed to help our members with all this and more."

Some recent examples of how GoGoCare benefited clients include:

New Mattress in 24 Hours : A member in rehab had been asking for a new mattress for weeks with no response. The GoGoCare team intervened, and the rehab center provided a new mattress the very next day.





: A member in rehab had been asking for a new mattress for weeks with no response. The GoGoCare team intervened, and the rehab center provided a new mattress the very next day. Discharge Planning Made Easy : That same member and her out-of-state son were struggling to get in touch with her social worker. After a few strategic calls and emails from GoGoCare, the social worker responded the same day, held two planning calls with the son, and scheduled a care conference.





: That same member and her out-of-state son were struggling to get in touch with her social worker. After a few strategic calls and emails from GoGoCare, the social worker responded the same day, held two planning calls with the son, and scheduled a care conference. Critical Medication Secured Same-Day : A recently discharged member had gone three days without a necessary prescription due to pharmacy issues. The day she joined GoGoCare, a GoGo social worker resolved the issue and ensured her medication was in hands before nightfall.





: A recently discharged member had gone three days without a necessary prescription due to pharmacy issues. The day she joined GoGoCare, a GoGo social worker resolved the issue and ensured her medication was in hands before nightfall. Food Access Without Leaving the Car: A member without a car or grocery budget needed help. GoGoCare found a drive-thru food pantry that allowed her to ride with GoGo and pick up groceries without even getting out of the car.

GoGoCare is included for GoGo’s Premium and Total Care members, and can be added on to other GoGo memberships at a cost of $15.99 per month or $99 per year. The service may be covered under Medicare with physician approval.

"GoGo is completely focused on helping seniors remain independent, and sometimes that means providing extra help - particularly for our members who don't have a strong network of family and friends nearby," said Boogaard. "We're proud to make this new service available to our members across the U.S."

To learn more and schedule a complimentary consultation with a GoGoCare nurse, send a message to care@gogograndparent.com.

About GoGoGrandparent

GoGoGrandparent provides the first on-demand ride, delivery and care services designed to help aging adults continue to live independently. Clients select GoGo’s suite of 24/7 concierge services including rides, meal delivery, grocery shopping, house cleaning, medication delivery, companions, pet services and more via a simple phone call, no smartphone or app required. GoGo works with partners including Uber, Instacart, DoorDash, TaskRabbit, Walmart, Amazon, and Care.com, vetting drivers, vehicles and companions to make sure they can accommodate the needs of seniors. Built in 2016 and inspired by the CEO’s grandmother, GoGo is relied upon by hundreds of thousands of people and available in all 50 states as well as Canada and Australia. Learn more at gogograndparent.com .

