Project Worldwide Bolsters India/South Asia Leadership with Strategic Appointments

BENGALURU, India, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Project Worldwide , one of the world’s top agency holding companies, today announced key leadership appointments designed to accelerate its growth and expand its footprint in the dynamic India/South Asia region. The network has named Rasheed Sait as Chief Growth Officer for India/South Asia, and Neha Lobo as the new Managing Director for GPJ India, a leading experiential marketing agency within Project Worldwide.

These strategic appointments highlight Project Worldwide's commitment to strengthening its presence in one of the world's fastest-growing economies.

Rasheed Sait appointed Chief Growth Officer of Project Worldwide India/South Asia

Rasheed Sait, with over two decades of experience leading GPJ India, will now take on the role of Chief Growth Officer for the broader India/South Asia region for Project Worldwide. Under his leadership, GPJ India has transformed into a leading full-service integrated marketing agency with offices in Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi, earning accolades such as 'Specialist Agency of the Year’ by Campaign Asia and the 'Indira Excellence Award' for Sait’s personal contributions to the event and experiential industry.

In his new role, Rasheed will focus on driving growth for GPJ and other Project Worldwide entities planned for launch in India. He will also lead the region's expansion strategy (including M&A), collaborate with worldwide offices to onboard global client relationships, and grow the company’s Center of Excellence based in Bangalore. Rasheed will continue as an advisor to our regional leadership and will continue to serve on the board of GPJ India.

"Rasheed’s ability to build high performance teams, his entrepreneurial spirit, combined with a unique ability to straddle strategy with creativity, has been instrumental in GPJ India establishing itself as a trusted advisor to a number of our global and local clients. His deep knowledge of the India/South Asia market makes him the ideal candidate to bring our vision to life," said Chris Meyer, CEO, Project Worldwide.

Neha Lobo appointed Managing Director of GPJ India

Taking the helm at GPJ India as its new Managing Director is Neha Lobo. She brings over 25 years of distinguished experience in brand, client relationships, and business development, with a proven track record of driving significant business growth and leading high-performing teams.

Prior to joining GPJ India, Neha held various leadership positions at IBM, including building a Digital Marketing Demand Centre for the APAC region and serving as APAC Geo Leader for Sales Development for IBM Technologies. Her extensive expertise in technology, automotive, and retail industries aligns perfectly with GPJ India’s commitment to delivering impactful and memorable brand experiences.

In her new role, Lobo will be responsible for leading the GPJ India team, expanding client relationships, spearheading the agency's strategic growth, fostering innovation, and further solidifying GPJ India's position as a market leader in the experiential space.

"We are thrilled to welcome Neha Lobo to the GPJ India family," said Fiona Bruder, CEO, George P. Johnson. "Her transformational leadership, deep industry knowledge, and passion for creating engaging experiences make her the ideal person to lead GPJ India into its next phase of growth. We are confident that under her guidance, GPJ India will continue to push the boundaries of experiential marketing and deliver exceptional value to our clients."

Rasheed and Neha’s appointment underscores Project Worldwide's commitment to investing in top-tier talent and continued delivery of groundbreaking marketing and creative solutions to its diverse portfolio of clients across various sectors.

About Project Worldwide:

Project Worldwide is an independent network and holding company with a diverse collection of marketing services agencies in over 42 locations globally. Project Worldwide’s 2000+ employees operate on a "Creative Alliance" model, leveraging collaboration among its agencies to deliver groundbreaking marketing and creative solutions for global brands. The organization is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan. Learn more at project.com .

