AlphaPepe Presale Raises $33k on First Day, Drawing Eyes to BNB Chain's Meme Market





NEW YORK, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaPepe, the meme-fueled crypto project turning heads on BNB Chain, has raised over $33,000 in its first 24 hours of presale, driven by a viral, cinematic-style campaign and a community-first approach. With a BlockSAFU smart contract audit completed and passive earning features on the way, AlphaPepe is quickly becoming one of the most closely watched meme launches this season.

$33K+ Raised — One Day In

AlphaPepe’s presale crossed $33,000 in contributions on Day 1, fueled by organic community support, well-timed media drops, and a sharp creative rollout. The strong early funding signals serious appetite for meme tokens that do more than just ride hype — and AlphaPepe appears to be structuring for staying power.

Viral Marketing, Movie-Style Rollout

AlphaPepe’s presale launch was driven by a high-impact movie-style marketing campaign, including teasers, trailers, meme reels, and a satirical narrative built around alpha culture. The campaign quickly gained traction across Telegram and Twitter, helping the project go viral without relying on paid influencer traffic.

With its humorous, self-aware tone and cinematic content, AlphaPepe carved out a strong brand presence even before trading had begun.

USDT Reward Pools Coming Online During Presale

A unique feature contributing to AlphaPepe’s appeal is its upcoming USDT reward pool, set to launch during the presale phase. This will allow contributors to earn passive rewards in USDT while the presale is still ongoing — a rare structure among meme projects.

This model offers real utility to early participants and strengthens alignment between contributors and the project’s long-term growth strategy. The team confirmed that the reward mechanism is in final preparation and will be activated in the coming presale days.

BlockSAFU Audit Completed

AlphaPepe’s contract was audited ahead of launch by BlockSAFU , a trusted third-party blockchain security firm. The audit verified the contract's functionality and safety, with results available on AlphaPepe’s official site.

DAO Features on the Roadmap

As the project scales, AlphaPepe plans to introduce DAO-based community governance, allowing holders to vote on proposals, decide on campaign directions, and guide treasury usage. While meme-driven in spirit, the team is building out serious infrastructure behind the humor.

What’s Next

The presale is currently live, with contributions accepted in BNB and USDT (BEP20). The USDT reward pool is expected to activate shortly, adding utility before the presale ends. After that, liquidity will be locked and trading will begin on PancakeSwap.

With $33K+ raised, viral momentum, and real features rolling out during the presale, AlphaPepe is already standing out as a meme token that’s not just noise — but signal.

About AlphaPepe

AlphaPepe is a meme-first crypto project on BNB Chain, built to blend humor, creative marketing, and real token utility. With a third-party audit, incoming USDT rewards for contributors, and DAO governance on the horizon, AlphaPepe offers more than hype — it offers a new kind of meme economy.

Website: https://www.alphapepe.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/alphapepejoin

