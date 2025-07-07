Blue Diamond Resorts Will Debut in The Luxury Collection

CANCUN, Mexico, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Diamond Resorts is proud to share that Paraíso de la Bonita, A Luxury Collection Resort, Riviera Maya, Adult All-Inclusive, is set to become part of its expanding portfolio in the coming months. This important step will mark the company’s entry into Marriott’s prestigious Luxury Collection and reflects its continued evolution in the high-end all-inclusive space, setting the stage for a new era of refined travel guided by Blue Diamond Resorts' expertise.

“As we gradually welcome Paraíso de la Bonita into our journey, this moment stands as both a proud achievement and a meaningful milestone in our 15th anniversary year,” said Jordi Pelfort, President of Blue Diamond Resorts. “The opportunity to collaborate on such an iconic resort within The Luxury Collection reflects how far we’ve come and where we’re headed. It allows us to honor the legacy of a beloved property while ushering in a new era of thoughtful luxury, elevated service, and operational excellence.”

Tucked between the edge of a mangrove reserve and the Caribbean Sea, Paraíso de la Bonita feels like a secret whispered by the Riviera Maya; just 20 minutes from Cancun International Airport, yet worlds apart. This reimagined hacienda-style retreat is not simply a resort, but a living narrative of heritage, artistry and soul. Rooted in the local history and redefined through contemporary sophisticated design, it offers a rare sense of place where every detail tells a story, and service feels intuitive before it’s even requested.

The resort features 90 expansive oceanfront and ocean-view suites, each one crafted as a private paradise. Terraces open to breeze. Marble bathrooms echo the feel of a personal spa with their details and deep soaking tubs. Hand-carved furnishings and artisan accents reflect the legacy of the region. In select categories, open-air showers blur the line between indoors and nature, inviting guests to reconnect with the elements in quiet, effortless luxury.

At Paraíso de la Bonita, luxury reveals itself in ways that are rare, soulful, and deeply personal. Culinary journeys unfold in three oceanfront restaurants, each with its own personality, where local ingredients meet global techniques under the rhythm of the sea. Two refined bars invite quiet indulgence, with spaces where cocktails are crafted, tastings curated, and conversation flows as effortlessly as the breeze.

Wellness is immersive and elemental. Guests are invited to soak in one of the only open-air Thalasso pools in the Caribbean, a saltwater immersion once reserved for European thermal sanctuaries, celebrated for its natural ability to restore, detoxify, and rebalance. The experience expands through personalized treatments in garden sanctuaries, an upcoming Temazcal ritual guided by ancestral wisdom, and a fitness space that blends cutting-edge technology with the serenity of a private retreat.

For events and celebrations, the resort brings a sense of occasion to every venue. From an intimate indoor salon to lush oceanfront gardens ideal for destination weddings, and a private dock that allows for seamless gatherings, every detail is designed to elevate meaningful moment.

Paraíso de la Bonita is fully operational and delivering personalized service at the highest level. As Blue Diamond Resorts celebrates its 15th anniversary, this moment marks a strategic milestone in the company’s continued growth. The anticipated addition of this property reinforces its long-term vision to elevate the all-inclusive experience through thoughtful expansion, exceptional service, and authentic hospitality.

For more information, visit www.royaltonresorts.com/resorts/paraiso-la-bonita.

