MiddleGround Capital Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Arrow Tru-Line to the Chamberlain Group, a Blackstone Portfolio Company

LEXINGTON, Ky., July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiddleGround Capital (“MiddleGround”), an operationally focused private equity firm that makes control investments in North American and European headquartered middle-market B2B industrial and specialty distribution companies, today announced that it has entered a definitive agreement to sell its portfolio company Arrow Tru-Line (“ATL”), an independent manufacturer and supplier of structurally critical overhead garage door hardware components, to the Chamberlain Group, a global leader in intelligent access and monitoring with leading brands including LiftMaster and myQ.

Arrow Tru-Line is the market-leading manufacturer and distributor of metal garage door components and hardware, serving OEMs, distributors and installers across North America. Originally founded in 1970 and headquartered in Archbold, Ohio, ATL manufactures a complete offering of essential hardware, including hinges, brackets, angles, tubes, springs and pre-assembled track sets through the processes of rollforming, stamping, assembling and sourcing products. The company, led by CEO Thomas Brockley, operates six manufacturing and distribution facilities across the U.S. and Canada.

“Since we acquired Arrow Tru-Line in late 2021, Tom and the management team have done an exceptional job operating the business and positioning the company for the future, while preserving core manufacturing jobs that are so important for the US economy,” said John Stewart, Founding and Managing Partner of MiddleGround. “In partnership with our operations team, the management team has vertically integrated the business to drive further value for customers. Through the execution of operational improvements, the company has substantially improved free cash flow conversion and profitability. Additionally, we are excited to provide our investors with much-needed liquidity. The fact that we have been able to achieve such a positive outcome given the economic conditions of the last four years is a testament to our team and our investment strategy.”

“We are very proud to have helped ATL improve its manufacturing capabilities through the hard work of our operations team and the management team. MiddleGround provided the company with critical capital investment that allowed for the vertical integration of key components while expanding the company’s capabilities, setting the company up for future revenue growth,” said Lindsay Quintero, Vice President at MiddleGround. “The company is well-positioned to capitalize on future growth in the U.S. housing market based on aged U.S. housing stock, record-high homeowner equity, and an ongoing undersupply of housing. We’ve aligned ATL’s product portfolio to include a full suite of garage door hardware products that will enable the company to capitalize on current industry tailwinds that include an accelerated demand for residential repair and remodeling, new housing construction, and increased commercial construction in North America. We believe that as a part of Chamberlain, the combined platform is well-positioned to deliver even greater value through its highly complementary product offering.”

“MiddleGround has been an exceptional partner for ATL. Their operational expertise and deep, hands-on experience has positioned us with several competitive advantages,” added Mr. Brockley. “We’re looking forward to continuing the strategic momentum MiddleGround has imparted under the Chamberlain Group.”

The transaction is MiddleGround’s third full exit for its first fund, MiddleGround Capital I, LP, which closed in August 2019 at $460 million.

