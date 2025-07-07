U.S. Chamber of Commerce Discusses How Tariffs Will Raise the Cost of Summer Fun with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Americans gear up for summer fun, new analysis from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce reveals that tariffs are quietly raising the prices of warm-weather essentials, from baseball gloves to beach umbrellas—making leisure activities more costly for both families and small businesses alike.

The Chamber’s findings come at a pivotal moment: While tariffs have been at the center of economic debates, many consumers remain unaware of how they will be affected. This summer, the impacts are becoming clear—with common goods like grills, bicycles, and even sunscreen now facing significant tariff-driven price hikes. In fact, these tariffs mark the highest level the United States has imposed in more than 90 years.

A Closer Look at the Summer Price Hike

According to the Chamber’s analysis, summer essentials subject to increased prices include:

Bicycles: +66% tariff

Swimwear: +57.8% tariff

Coolers: +55% tariff

Sunscreen: +34% tariff

Beach toys: +37.5% tariff

Grills and utensils: Up to +55% combined tariff

Fishing gear, camping equipment, beach towels, kites, and more: All facing increases ranging from 30% to 67.5%



These rising costs reflect not only direct tariffs introduced in recent policy decisions, but also the compounding effect of earlier tariff actions—particularly those imposed in 2018.

Small Businesses Bear the Brunt

Beyond household budgets, small businesses, especially those that rely on imported goods, are particularly vulnerable. Representing 97% of all U.S. importers, small businesses face disproportionate burdens in navigating rising costs. The Chamber’s state-by-state analysis also shows varying degrees of impact across the country, depending on the concentration of small importers and consumer demand.

Economic Ripple Effects

Tariffs to date are estimated to cost the average American household an additional $4,000 annually.

More than 41 million U.S. jobs are supported by trade, and 8 million jobs rely on foreign investment in American businesses.

A majority of Americans (59%) view international trade as beneficial to their standard of living.



Looking Ahead: A More Expensive Summer

If current policies remain in place, consumers can expect continued, quiet inflation especially around seasonal goods. From backyard barbecues to family vacations, the hidden costs of tariffs will touch nearly every part of the American summer experience.

For more information, visit uschamber.com/tariffs

About YourUpdateTV:

YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Dante Muccigrosso

Director of Media Integration & Client Reporting

E: dantem@dssimon.com

C: 973.524.0104

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7027e873-6a18-4ee5-9f90-751fb0506e43