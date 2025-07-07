



From the team behind Assimilate, MacroEdge, and AIaaS - Liberty Agents is preparing to launch as the coordination layer for sovereign builders aligned with liberty-first principles.

LONDON, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LibertyAgents.io, the AI and data coordination layer for the WLFI + USD1 ecosystem, is preparing to launch - and is now seeking strategic backers to help activate the next phase of decentralised infrastructure.

Built by the team behind, MacroEdge.ai, Assimilate.News, and AIaaS.io, LibertyAgents.io provides verified agent deployment, macro and stablecoin dashboards, curated data feeds, and KYC-ready onboarding tools for sovereign project launches - all operating on a stack already shipped, tested, and integrated.

“You can’t scale liberty with narratives,” said M0R84N, CEO at Assimilate Corp. “You scale it with infrastructure. Liberty Agents is how we do that.”

Built on a Proven, Bootstrapped Stack

LibertyAgents.io is not a concept. It’s a surface layer built on top of an operational intelligence stack shipped by Assimilate Corp over the last 8+ months:

• MacroEdge.ai - Real-time macro terminal with 80+ indicators, ETF tracking, AI agents, and native WLFI / USD1 dashboards

• Assimilate.cc - Terminal for agent deployment, coordination, and signal overlays

• AIaaS.io - 500+ deployable tools for AI agents, dashboards, and strategy execution

• Assimilate.News - Curated updates across macro, tech, and decentralised systems

• USD1Bot - Lightweight sentiment and USD1 stablecoin tracker on X

These tools are already in market - live, modular, and designed for liberty-aligned systems. Not Just Another Meme-Agent Generator

In an era where AI and crypto are often reduced to gimmicks - meme-bots, prompt wrappers, speculative agent launches - Liberty Agents takes a radically different approach.

This platform isn’t built to mint hype.

It’s built to surface signal, deploy usable intelligence, and support builders who treat liberty not as a theme - but a principle worth designing for.

Liberty Agents is about infrastructure that lasts - not noise that trends.

Strategic Backers Wanted

Liberty Agents is now in pre-launch alignment mode and we’re speaking directly with strategic backers.

Backers who recognise the opportunity:

• A live, working AI + macro stack

• A coordination layer aligned with WLFI / USD1

• A route to support verified builders, onchain signal, and permissionless deployment

What backers receive:

• Early access to the Liberty Agents deployment layer and stack-wide integrations

• Strategic influence on dashboards, data services, and new agent tooling

• Visibility as a launch supporter (optional)

• Optional access to deal flow from emerging agents and sovereign deployments

If you're deploying capital into liberty-first infrastructure or want to help unlock the ecosystem these tools were built for, we’re ready to talk.

LibertyAgents Patron NFTs

For institutions or high-net-worth individuals who resonate with the mission, there is another (faster) way to participate:

Aligned supporters can mint a Liberty Agents Patron NFT - a symbolic, non-financial access pass. Four Patron tiers are available in strictly limited numbers. NFT minting is denominated in USD1.

These NFTs offer tiered access to the Liberty Agents ecosystem and demonstrate alignment with decentralised, sovereign infrastructure. More details available at LibertyAgents.io .

Whether you're ready to engage or simply ready to signal - we're ready.

Token-Agnostic Agents. Payments in USD1. And a Liberty Fund

Liberty Agents does not assume every tool or project needs a token.

The platform will support verified, tokenless deployments, as well as modular access tiers powered by USD1.

From premium agent capabilities to real-time data feeds, USD1 can serve as a clean, stable medium of exchange - enabling payment, licensing, and contribution without introducing volatility or governance overhead.

In parallel, Assimilate Corp is preparing the groundwork for a Liberty Fund - a discretionary pool designed to support WLFI aligned developers, projects, and coordination tools that advance the ecosystem.

WLFI & USD1 Alignment by Design

While currently unaffiliated with World Liberty Financial or USD1, the platform is directly aligned with both:

• WLFI + USD1 dashboards already live on MacroEdge.ai

• USD1 flows integrated into early-stage agents and feeds

• WLFI-native tooling in development, including ETF overlays and launch modules



• USD1 considered for settlement, agent access, and data monetisation use cases

About the Team

Assimilate Corp is led by contributors with deep Web3 and protocol experience, including a successful metaverse ecosystem exit in late 2024. The team has built every piece of infrastructure to date without external funding - and LibertyAgents.io is the next logical evolution.

Explore the Initial Stack

• Global macro terminal: https://MacroEdge.ai

• Agent tools & AI sentiment: https://Assimilate.cc

• AI as a Service platform: https://AIaaS.io

• Emerging tech news curation: https://Assimilate.News

• Coordination layer: https://LibertyAgents.io

TL;DR

• LibertyAgents.io is a soon-to-launch coordination layer for WLFI + USD1 ecosystems

• Built by the team behind Assimilate, MacroEdge, AIaaS, and more

• Not a meme factory - real infrastructure: agents, dashboards, data services

• USD1-enabled payments and USD1 AI agent liquidity pairing

• Launching with a Liberty Fund to support aligned projects and grass roots builders

• Seeking strategic backers - the stack is ready, the application process open

• Tiered Patron NFTs for those of a HNW who wish to support the mission

